Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from comeback win against Purdue
Minnesota was out-gained by more than 200 total yards on Saturday night against Purdue, but a trio of interceptions was enough to sneak past Purdue. Let's take a look at the top performers from their Homecoming win over the Boilermakers.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Purdue (out of 66)
* QB Drake Lindsey: 66
* LT Nathan Roy: 66
* LG Marcellus Marshall: 66
* C Ashton Beers: 66
* RG Dylan Ray: 66
* RT Greg Johnson: 66
* RB Darius Taylor: 56
* WR Javon Tracy: 55
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 44
* TE Jameson Geers: 43
* TE Drew Biber: 38
* WR Jalen Smith: 30
* TE Pierce Walsh: 18
* TE/FB Frank Bierman: 13
* WR Logan Loya: 12
* RB Fame Ijeboi: 8
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 7
* WR Malachi Coleman: 4
* RB Cam Davis: 2
Minnesota shook up its offensive line again with Roy switching back to left tackle and Johnson playing at right tackle, but all five starters played all 66 offensive snaps. Taylor had a full workload with only 10 snaps off the field, and Ijeboi outpaced Davis in the backfield once again. Coleman saw his first offensive snaps since the Northwestern State game, and he even received a target.
Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Brockington — 69.9
2. Johnson — 68.9
3. Tracy — 67.5
4. Taylor — 65.0
5. Marshall — 61.1
In a game where Minnesota had only 262 yards of total offense, it shouldn't come as a surprise that no offensive player received a grade above 70.0. Brockington continues to look like their most consistent receiver, and Taylor looked explosive in the pass game, despite having only 32 yards on the ground. Ultimately, it wasn't pretty for the offense on Saturday night.
Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Purdue (out of 88)
* S Koi Perich: 88
* S Kerry Brown: 88
* LB Devon Williams: 84
* CB John Nestor: 81
* DL Anthony Smith: 73
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 69
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 64
* DB Darius Green: 62
* DT Deven Eastern: 58
* DB Jai'Onte McMillan: 48
* DE Jaxon Howard: 47
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 44
* DE Karter Menz: 39
* DT Rushawn Lawrence: 27
* DL Nate Becker: 22
* DB Garrison Monroe: 15
* LB Matt Kingsbury: 13
* DE Lucas Finnessy: 12
* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 11
* DL Riley Sunram: 8
* LB Joey Gerlach: 6
* DL Jaylin Hicks: 5
* DE Adam Kissayi: 3
* LB Jeff Roberson: 1
Minnesota leaned a little more on McMillan, Green and Monroe in the secondary with Aidan Gousby and Mike Gerald out with injury. Menz continues to see his role grow, and he was only eight snaps behind Howard in terms of overall opportunity. The Gophers played 24 different defensive players against Purdue.
Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Baranowski — 82.2
2. Brown — 81.1
3. Kingsbury — 78.5
4. Perich — 76.5
5. Eastern — 71.3
Baranowski had a huge night with 10 total tackles and the highest PFF grade on the entire team. The Gophers' dynamic safety duo showed up when they needed them most, and Brown and Perich both had one of their best games of the season. Minnesota's best players showed up in the biggest moments.