Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from Duke's Mayo Bowl win
The Gophers extended their nation-best bowl game winning streak to eight on Friday night with an impressive 24-10 Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech. Opt-outs and the transfer portal prompted some unexpected performances on both sides of the ball, so let's take a look at what stood out.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Virginia Tech (out of 68)
* C Greg Johnson: 68
* RG Ashton Beers: 68
* LG/RT Martes Lewis: 68
* LT Quinn Carroll: 68
* QB Max Brosmer: 68
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 59
* RB Darius Taylor: 58
* WR Elijah Spencer: 56
* LG Tony Nelson: 54
* TE Jameson Geers: 45
* TE Nick Kallerup: 43
* TE Frank Bierman: 20
* RT Nathan Roy: 15
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 15
* WR Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: 14
* WR Cristian Driver: 11
* RB Jaren Mangham: 11
* TE Nathan Jones: 11
* QB Drake Lindsey: 3
* WR Jalen Smith: 1
The Gophers were down three starting offensive linemen — Aireontae Ersery, Tyler Cooper and Phillip Daniels. We got extended looks at Roy and Nelson, who both could compete for starting roles next season. We also saw serious playing time for both Lanier and Hayes who could both factor into the WR discussion next season.
Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Mangham — 87.1
2. Spencer — 75.7
3. Taylor — 71.5
4. Hayes — 71.5
5. Kallerup — 71.3
After transferring to the Gophers from Michigan State last offseason, Mangham put together his best performance in a Minnesota uniform in his final game. He ran hard, compiling nine carries for 57 yards. Spencer took home the MVP thanks to six receptions for 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Virginia Tech (out of 51)
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 51
* FS Kerry Brown: 51
* CB Ethan Robinson: 49
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 47
* DL Anthony Smith: 46
* SS Koi Perich: 42
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 37
* LB Devon Williams: 37
* DB Jack Henderson: 37
* DE Danny Striggow: 34
* DT Deven Eastern: 31
* SS Aidan Gousby: 14
* NCB Jai'Onte McMillan: 14
* LB Joey Gerlach: 13
* DE Matt Kingsbury: 11
* DB Coleman Bryson: 11
* DE Karter Menz: 10
* DE Jaxon Howard: 7
* DE Lucas Finnessy: 7
* DL Nate Becker: 6
* DT Theorin Randle: 4
* CB Mike Gerald: 2
Robinson, Striggow and Henderson were the only three Gophers players to play on defense that will now return next season. We got looks at Kingsbury and Menz, who both out-snapped Howard and Finnessy at the defensive end position, which I found interesting. Minnesota's defense is loaded with young talent heading into the spring.
Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Bryan — 74.8
2. Kingsbury — 72.6
3. Eastern — 71.7
4. Gerlach — 68.5
5. Striggow — 68.4
Bryan stepped up in the absence of veteran Justin Walley and wound up sealing the game with an interception late in the fourth quarter. Kingsbury began his Gophers' career as an inside linebacker, but he has moved down to the edge position, playing all 11 of his snaps at defensive end. Eastern and Striggow turned in solid performances on the defensive line.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).