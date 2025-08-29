All Gophers

Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 1 win over Buffalo

We received our first real look at Minnesota's 2025 depth chart on Thursday night.

Tony Liebert

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers do not release an official depth chart, so Thursday night's season opener was our first chance to get a look at who Minnesota will lean on this season. We saw many underclassmen get their first meaningful snaps, so let's take a look at what stood out.

Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Buffalo (out of 80)

* QB Drake Lindsey: 80
* LT Nathan Roy: 80
* LG Greg Johnson: 80
* C Ashton Beers: 80
* RG Marcellus Marshall: 80
* RT Dylan Ray: 80
* RB Darius Taylor: 63
* TE Jameson Geers: 60
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 53
* WR Javon Tracy: 37
* TE Drew Biber: 33
* WR Jalen Smith: 31
* TE Pierce Walsh: 29
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 28
* WR Logan Loya: 25
* FB Frank Bierman: 17
* RB Cam Davis: 10
* WR Koi Perich: 7
* RB A.J. Turner: 7

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith (8) catches a pass against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Perich recorded Minnesota's first reception of the season, and he came out on the first two offensive drives of the game, but he ended up with only seven offensive snaps. Roy earned the first start of his career at left tackle, and I was a bit surprised we didn't see Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai at all, who Roy was battling with for the spot during preseason camp.

Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)

1. Taylor — 75.2

2. Tracy — 72.5

3. Lindsey — 70.9

4. Ray — 68.8

5. Johnson — 67.7

Taylor was Minnesota's best offensive player on Thursday night, and his PFF grade reflects that. He had 34 total touches for 177 yards from scrimmage. Tracy started slow, but he finished with three catches for 71 yards. Lindsey's debut puts him near the top alongside Ray and Johnson on the offensive line.

Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Buffalo (out of 44)

* S Koi Perich: 44
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 44
* CB John Nestor: 44
* S Kerry Brown: 43
* DB Aidan Gousby: 40
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 39
* LB Devon Williams: 37
* DE Anthony Smith: 35
* DL Deven Eastern: 34
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 31
* DE Jaxon Howard: 24
* DT Rushawn Lawrence: 13
* DE Karter Menz: 11
* DL Nate Becker: 10
* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 9
* OLB Matt Kingsbury: 9
* OLB Lucas Finnessy: 9
* DB Garrison Monroe: 4
* LB Joey Gerlach: 4

After a preseason that saw the Gophers rotate a multitude of outside cornerbacks in at the No. 2 spot alongside Bryan, Nestor saw all 44 snaps, and they only played two players at that position. Lawrence, Menz and Becker were the first defensive linemen to come off the bench, and Illinois State transfer Steven Curtis did not record a single snap. Karmo played nine snaps in his first college game as a true freshman.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Nik McMillan (3) during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)

1. Baranowski — 83.2

2. Williams — 78.7

3. Brown — 73.7

4. Bryan — 73.5

5. Smith — 71.9

In Minnesota's first game without Cody Lindenberg in the middle of the defense, Baranowski and Williams were the top two graded players. Brown had a strong night despite allowing Buffalo's only touchdown of the game. Bryan and Smith rounded out a dominant performance from the defense.

