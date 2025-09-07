Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 2 blowout
Minnesota scored its most points since 2001 in a 66-0 blowout win over Northwestern State in Week 2. It gave us a great look at some underclassmen, so let's take a look at the top performers from its win over the Demons.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Northwestern State (out of 64)
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 39
* OL Brett Carroll: 38
* OL Tony Nelson: 38
* OL Jaden Ball: 33
* OL Kahlee Tafai: 33
* WR Malachi Coleman: 33
* OL Aluma Nkele: 33
* OL Nathan Roy: 31
* OL Dylan Ray: 31
* OL Marcellus Marshall: 31
* TE Jacob Simpson: 29
* TE Julian Johnson: 28
* RB Grant Washington: 27
* QB Drake Lindsey: 26
* OL Greg Johnson: 26
* OL Ashton Beers: 26
* QB Max Shikenjanski: 25
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 19
* WR Javon Tracy: 17
* TE Jameson Geers: 17
* TE Pierce Walsh: 16
* WR Jalen Smith: 15
* WR Logan Loya: 14
* QB Dylan Wittke: 13
* RB Fame Ijeboi: 12
* RB A.J. Turner: 10
* FB Frank Bierman: 8
* TE Drew Biber: 8
* RB Cameron Davis: 7
* WR Quentin Redding: 6
* RB Xavier Ford: 4
* WR Koi Perich: 4
* RB Darius Taylor: 4
* WR Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: 2
* TE Sam Peters: 1
There were 35 different offensive players who logged a snap for the Gophers on Saturday. Lanier II has become the forgotten wide receiver, but he had a great day with two catches for 59 yards. We saw eight different offensive linemen record more than 30 snaps, which is an interesting storyline to monitor.
Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Carroll — 91.8
2. Lindsey — 91.5
3. Geers — 84.8
4. Tracy — 83.6
5. Washington — 83.2
Saturday was Carroll's offensive college debut, and he turned in the most productive performance out of anyone on the Gophers' roster. Lindsey's day was short, but it was efficient. Washington also made his college debut with the quietest 20-carry, 126-yard performance of all time.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Northwestern State (out of 37)
* LB Matt Kingsbury: 22
* CB Naiim Parrish: 21
* DB Darius Green: 21
* DB Garrison Monroe: 20
* S Koi Perich: 19
* CB John Nestor: 19
* DL Jaylin Hicks: 18
* LB Joey Gerlach: 17
* LB Jeff Roberson: 17
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 16
* DL Riley Sunram: 15
* DE Adam Kissayi: 15
* CB Jaylen Bowden: 15
* DE Jaxon Howard: 14
* S Aidan Gousby: 14
* LB Devon Williams: 14
* CB Jai'Onte McMillan: 14
* DL Rushawn Lawrence: 14
* S Kerry Brown: 13
* DL Nate Becker: 13
* DE Karter Menz: 12
* LB Lucas Finnessy: 12
* DL Anthony Smith: 10
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 9
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 9
* LB Mason Carrier: 7
* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 6
* DL Deven Eastern: 5
* CB Zack Harden: 3
* CB Simon Seidl: 3
The Gophers used 30 different players on defense on Saturday. Parrish made his college debut and played over 20 snaps. It was very quick days for the bulk of Minnesota's starters, but we got an extended look at a bunch of underclassmen.
Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. John Nestor — 98.2
2. Anthony Smith — 92.2
3. Garrison Monroe — 88.2
4. Rushawn Lawrence — 85.4
5. Adam Kissayi — 81.8
Nestor had two interceptions, but his 98.2 PFF grade is one of the highest I have ever seen. Monroe had his best day in a Gophers uniform, and Lawrence had a productive afternoon on Minnesota's defensive line. There were only 37 defensive plays for the Gophers, but it was a dominant performance.