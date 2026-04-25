Gophers Spring Game 2026: Live Updates, Big Plays, Standout Performers

Minnesota is hosting its first traditional outdoor Saturday spring game without any restrictions since 2017. It's a great opportunity for fans to get an extended look at the Gophers' 2026 roster. Here are some live updates from Saturday's showdown between Team Gold and Team Maroon.

9:42 a.m. - Gophers conduct Ski-U-March into the stadium

10:29 a.m. - Game set to go on as scheduled, despite rainy weather

The Gophers have had horrible luck with weather during the spring game over the last decade, but it appears that a rainy forecast will not stop the 2026 game.

11:17 a.m. - Drake Lindsey bomb sets up first TD of the game

Lindsey launched a beautiful deep ball on his first pass attempt of the game to Cincinnati transfer wide receiver Noah Jennings for 73 yards. A touchdown from redshirt freshman running back Grant Washington gave Team Gold an early 7-0 lead.

11:24 a.m. - Huntington Bank Stadium crowd midway through the first quarter

The Gophers' spring game wasn't publicized very well leading up to Saturday, and it resulted in a relatively light crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Gophers spring game crowd midway through the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LQBWsbq4sL — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 25, 2026

11:31 a.m. - RS freshman K Daniel Jackson drills a 51-yard field goal, Team Gold leads 10-0

Jackson finds himself in a kicking competition with Michigan transfer Beckham Sunderland, and he made a statement to end the first quarter with a 51-yard field goal.

11:41 a.m. - Lindsey's spring game ends after two drives

Lindsey's led Team Gold to a pair of scoring drives and 10 points before his spring game ended. He finished the day completing 4 of his 5 pass attempts for 89 yards. He added one carry for eight yards as well.

Drake Lindsey's spring game appears to be over after two scoring drives



4/5, 89 yards

1 carry, 8 yards — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 25, 2026