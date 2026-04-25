Gophers Spring Game 2026: Live Updates, Big Plays, Standout Performers
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Minnesota is hosting its first traditional outdoor Saturday spring game without any restrictions since 2017. It's a great opportunity for fans to get an extended look at the Gophers' 2026 roster. Here are some live updates from Saturday's showdown between Team Gold and Team Maroon.
9:42 a.m. - Gophers conduct Ski-U-March into the stadium
10:29 a.m. - Game set to go on as scheduled, despite rainy weather
The Gophers have had horrible luck with weather during the spring game over the last decade, but it appears that a rainy forecast will not stop the 2026 game.
11:17 a.m. - Drake Lindsey bomb sets up first TD of the game
Lindsey launched a beautiful deep ball on his first pass attempt of the game to Cincinnati transfer wide receiver Noah Jennings for 73 yards. A touchdown from redshirt freshman running back Grant Washington gave Team Gold an early 7-0 lead.
11:24 a.m. - Huntington Bank Stadium crowd midway through the first quarter
The Gophers' spring game wasn't publicized very well leading up to Saturday, and it resulted in a relatively light crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium.
11:31 a.m. - RS freshman K Daniel Jackson drills a 51-yard field goal, Team Gold leads 10-0
Jackson finds himself in a kicking competition with Michigan transfer Beckham Sunderland, and he made a statement to end the first quarter with a 51-yard field goal.
11:41 a.m. - Lindsey's spring game ends after two drives
Lindsey's led Team Gold to a pair of scoring drives and 10 points before his spring game ended. He finished the day completing 4 of his 5 pass attempts for 89 yards. He added one carry for eight yards as well.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert