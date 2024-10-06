Gophers stage 4th-quarter comeback to stun No. 11 USC
The bounces finally fell Minnesota's way. Highlighted by a monster day of nearly 200 yards of total offense from star running back Darius Taylor, the Gophers took down the 11th-ranked USC Trojans 24-17 Saturday night in Minneapolis.
Minnesota trailed 17-10 in the fourth quarter before scoring on back-to-back drives, including Max Brosmer scoring on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak with 57 seconds left in the game to take the 24-17 lead.
True freshman Koi Perich then sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone.
For the first time against a major conference opponent this season, Minnesota scored points in the first quarter. The Gophers had a fourth-and-two from USC's 12-yard line and settled for a Dragan Kesich field goal, which gave them an early 3-0 lead.
USC and Minnesota proceeded to exchange scoring drives. A remarkable 40-yard run through a facemask penalty from Darius Taylor set up a QB sneak from Brosmer and the Gophers led 10-7.
An injury to safety Kerry Brown early in the first half, gave Perich, the No. 1-rated football player in Minnesota in the graduating class of 2024, an opportunity to play an every down role for the first time this season. He took the chance and ran with it. He forced a vital fumble in the second quarter and had six total tackles. He was all over the field for the entire game, capped off by the game-sealing interception.
A pair of punts to open the second half and a USC touchdown made things look bleak for the Gophers, but an interception from linebacker Devon Williams flipped the game on its head. Minnesota took advantage of the turnover and put together a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive, capped off by a five-yard touchdown run from Brosmer on a read-option keeper.
After forcing a USC three-and-out, the Gophers answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Fleck opted to lay everything on the table and go for a touchdown instead of a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 1. It took a replay review, but Brosmer was given his third rushing touchdown of the game and a 24-17 lead.
The Gophers' win over USC is their fifth win over a ranked opponent under Fleck, and 2019's win over No. 4 Penn State is their only victory against a team ranked higher than toppling No. 11 USC.
Minnesota sits 3-3 on the season with favorable matchups against UCLA and Maryland on the horizon.