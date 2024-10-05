Injury report: Three Gophers' starters banged up heading into USC game
The Gophers are banged up heading into their matchup with No. 11-ranked USC. Starting linebacker Maverick Baranowski is out while starting cornerback Justin Walley and starting defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding are questionable.
Baranowski has started every game this season alongside Cody Lindenberg at the inside linebacker position. He is a tough loss for Minnesota's defense, but expect veteran Devon Williams to fill his spot, with underclassmen Tyler Stolsky and Joey Gerlach rotating at the No. 3 role.
Minnesota's top cornerback Walley is questionable, but he has missed each of the last two games since he was injured late in the Gophers' Week 3 win over Nevada. He has started 35 career games in his Gophers' career and played nearly 2,000 total snaps. He could bring a much-needed veteran presence to the secondary against talented USC quarterback Miller Moss and their talented passing game.
Logan-Redding was dinged up in Minnesota's loss to Michigan. Interior defensive line might be the Gophers' weakest position group when it comes to depth, so his status will be one to follow. A mixture of Darnell Jeffries and Logan Richter would likely step in if he's not able to go.
USC lays claim to one of the most explosive offenses in college football, but the Gophers will be a little hobbled heading into the matchup.