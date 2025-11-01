Gophers star running back ruled out against Michigan State

INJURY REPORT: Minnesota's offense will be without RB Darius Taylor (188 snaps), WR Kenric Lanier II (138 snaps) and WR Logan Loya (113 snaps).



CB John Nestor is ACTIVE, but the secondary remains banged up without Mike Gerald and Garrison Monroe. https://t.co/MheHL8LhQQ pic.twitter.com/8LrX0srcl3