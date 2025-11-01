All Gophers

Gophers star running back ruled out against Michigan State

Minnesota is banged up for Saturday's matchup with the Spartans.

Tony Liebert

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor headlines a crowded group of players out for the Gophers against Michigan State. It will be the third time this season that Minnesota is without its leading rusher.

Taylor has been a dynamic running back since he joined Minnesota's program with more 2,700 yards from scrimmage in his college career, but Saturday will be his 11th game missed due to injury.

He injured his hamstring in Week 2 against Northwestern State, which forced him to miss two games earlier this season. He returned to the lineup against Ohio State, Purdue, and Nebraska but left the Iowa game after only one snap. The reason he's being held out of Saturday's game against Michigan State is unknown.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Minnesota will now lean on redshirt freshman running back Fame Ijeboi, who has 65 carries for 276 yards this season. Washington transfer Cam Davis is also expected to have a big role. True freshmen Xavier Ford and Grant Washington will add depth to the position.

The Gophers' wide receiver room is also ailing, with Kenric Lanier II and Logan Loya both out. They've combined to play more than 250 snaps this season. Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman has seen an expanded role in recent weeks, which should continue to grow against the Spartans.

Minnesota received positive news with cornerback John Nestor, who is not listed on Saturday's injury report. He left last week's game against Iowa with an apparent ankle injury. They still remain banged up in the secondary, with Mike Gerald and Garrison Monroe both ruled out.

Gophers news, rumors, analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football