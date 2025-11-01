Gophers star running back ruled out against Michigan State
Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor headlines a crowded group of players out for the Gophers against Michigan State. It will be the third time this season that Minnesota is without its leading rusher.
Taylor has been a dynamic running back since he joined Minnesota's program with more 2,700 yards from scrimmage in his college career, but Saturday will be his 11th game missed due to injury.
He injured his hamstring in Week 2 against Northwestern State, which forced him to miss two games earlier this season. He returned to the lineup against Ohio State, Purdue, and Nebraska but left the Iowa game after only one snap. The reason he's being held out of Saturday's game against Michigan State is unknown.
Minnesota will now lean on redshirt freshman running back Fame Ijeboi, who has 65 carries for 276 yards this season. Washington transfer Cam Davis is also expected to have a big role. True freshmen Xavier Ford and Grant Washington will add depth to the position.
The Gophers' wide receiver room is also ailing, with Kenric Lanier II and Logan Loya both out. They've combined to play more than 250 snaps this season. Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman has seen an expanded role in recent weeks, which should continue to grow against the Spartans.
Minnesota received positive news with cornerback John Nestor, who is not listed on Saturday's injury report. He left last week's game against Iowa with an apparent ankle injury. They still remain banged up in the secondary, with Mike Gerald and Garrison Monroe both ruled out.