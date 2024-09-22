Gophers surrender Floyd of Rosedale in dispiriting loss to Iowa
It was a tale of two halves. After the Gophers football team outgained Iowa 222 yards to 107 in the first half, the switch completely flipped in the second half, and the Hawkeyes dominated the yardage battle 227-61 before handing the Gophers a 31-14 loss Saturday night in Minneapolis.
Iowa came into Saturday's matchup with the Gophers allowing 211.3 passing yards per game, which ranked 77th best in college football. The Gophers recognized the weakness and relied heavily on the pass in the first half with an abnormal 26-10 pass-rush split.
Much like Minnesota's season-opening loss to North Carolina, Max Brosmer looked overwhelmed to begin the game. Iowa took advantage of an early interception and a 24-yard run from star running back Kaleb Johnson prompted a rushing touchdown and an early 7-0 Hawkeyes lead.
Brosmer responded by completing 7-of-7 passes for 68 yards and a beautiful 3-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Geers on the U's first scoring drive of the game. He ended the half completing 11 of his last 13 passes. Minnesota drove 68 yards down the field to close the first half with a remarkable 11-yard touchdown reception from Elijah Spencer, giving it a 14-7 lead and plenty of momentum.
The Hawkeyes made a statement right out of the locker room. A five-play, 67-yard scoring drive evened the game at 14, just over three minutes into the third quarter. Then another six-play, 73-yard scoring drive on their next chance with the ball, and Minnesota's lead turned into a 21-14 deficit.
The Gophers had only 14 yards of total offense in the third quarter, and Iowa took complete control over the game with another field-goal drive and a touchdown drive to open the fourth quarter. A promising new-look gameplan was completly gone, and the Hawkeyes led 31-14.
Things will not get easier for Minnesota in Week 5. After allowing 206 to Johnson and 272 total from Iowa's rushing attack. They will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., to face the defending national champions and one of the best running attacks in college football.