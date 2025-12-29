Gophers targeting in-state ballhawk safety transfer from Division II

The Gophers are reportedly targeting an in-state safety transfer who intercepted passes at a higher rate than any other player at the Division II level this season.

Parker Knutson is a native of Sartell, MN who shined in high school but didn't receive any DI attention. He's spent the past three years at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, where he's continued to make plays. Knutson redshirted in 2023 and then was a first-team all-conference honoree in 2024 when he recorded five interceptions, 18 total passes defended, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

His five picks as a redshirt freshman were the most by a SMSU player since 2010. Then he went out and was even more productive this season, snagging five picks in the first three games of the season and finishing with eight overall. He also broke up six passes and recorded a sack.

The eight interceptions for Knutson were the second-most in all of D-II (and any level of college football), behind Justin Payoute of Ferris State (9). But Payoute played in 16 games for the undefeated national champions, so Knutson led the country in interceptions per game among players at the FBS, FCS, and D-II levels.

Knutson has been a major bright spot on an extremely bad team. Over the past two seasons, the Mustangs have gone 1-21, with only one of those losses coming by fewer than nine points and 13 of the losses coming by 30 or more points. Knutson has recorded 13 interceptions in those 22 games.

Now he's in the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility remaining. And Knutson has set visits with Minnesota and James Madison, according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports.

Southwest Minnesota State safety transfer Parker Knutson has visits set with Minnesota and James Madison.



Had 8 interceptions this season, 13 in two seasons.https://t.co/1M9kHfU0qO pic.twitter.com/AIiSSkklAV — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) December 29, 2025

D-II to FBS football, especially in a power conference, is a big jump, so it's hard to know how well Knutson's skills would transfer. But there isn't much more he could've done at his level to make the case that he's capable of playing big-time college football. He's listed at 6'1", 193 pounds and has proven to be a ballhawk who can line up as a deep safety or in the nickel.

Recent transfer portal entry Southwest Minnesota State Safety Parker Knutson (@KnutsonParker) is one of the better ballhawks in all of D2.



A Sartell, Minnesota native, Knutson recorded 39 tackles, a sack, a D2 leading 8 picks, and 6 PBUs in 2025.#TransferPortal pic.twitter.com/H4LkBYtX3q — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) November 21, 2025

Gophers safeties Koi Perich, Kerry Brown, and Aidan Gousby all have eligibility remaining in 2026, but teams can never have enough depth in the secondary. Knutson would be an intriguing addition for P.J. Fleck and Danny Collins if he does end up signing with Minnesota.

More Gophers football