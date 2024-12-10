Gophers transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving? Who has committed?
The transfer portal is officially open and it will stay open until Dec. 28. Minnesota is already incredibly busy with players committing and players entering their names into the portal. Let's keep track of all of the roster movement this offseason!
Commitments
Minnesota has received verbal commitments from 10 different players. It's still very early in the cycle, but it looks like one of the deepest transfer portal classes in the country.
Player
School
Position
Eligibility
Zach Pyron
Georgia Tech
QB
2
Rushawn Lawrence
Stony Brook
DT
1
Drew Biber
Purdue
TE
1
Cole Cabana
Michigan
RB
3
Jalen Bowden
NC Central
CB
2
Cameron Davis
Washington
WR
1
Javon Tracy
Miami (OH)
WR
2
Steven Curtis
Illinois State
DE
2
A.J. Turner
Marshall
RB
2
Brady Denaburg
Syracuse
K
1
Confirmed interest
Despite already landing 10 players, P.J. Fleck had said that Minnesota could add as many as 15 players from the transfer portal this offseason. There are still five significant players who have either already visited or plan to visit the Gophers in the future.
Players
Former school
Position
Eligibility remaining
Alvin Ebosele
Baylor
LT
2 years
Malachi Coleman
Nebraska
WR
3 years
Kahlee Tafai
Washington
LT
3 years
Gabe Powers
Ohio State
LB
3 years
Jaden Williams
Wyoming
DL
2 years
Players who have entered the transfer portal
The Gophers have lost 11 total players to the transfer portal this offseason, but none bigger than projected starting offensive tackle Phillip Daniels.
Player
Position
Years Remaining
New School
DT
2
Jordan Nubin
RB
1
Sieh Bangura
RB
1
Ryan Algrim
LS
3
DB
1
Jordan Greenhow
DB
2
Hayden Schwartz
DE
3
Jack Hawkinson
DE
1
Zander Rockow
RB/ATH
3
Tyler Stolsky
LB
2
Phillip Daniels
OT
3