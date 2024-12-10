All Gophers

Gophers transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving? Who has committed?

Follow along for all of the portal movement with the Gophers.

Tony Liebert

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The transfer portal is officially open and it will stay open until Dec. 28. Minnesota is already incredibly busy with players committing and players entering their names into the portal. Let's keep track of all of the roster movement this offseason!

Commitments

Minnesota has received verbal commitments from 10 different players. It's still very early in the cycle, but it looks like one of the deepest transfer portal classes in the country.

Player

School

Position

Eligibility

Zach Pyron

Georgia Tech

QB

2

Rushawn Lawrence

Stony Brook

DT

1

Drew Biber

Purdue

TE

1

Cole Cabana

Michigan

RB

3

Jalen Bowden

NC Central

CB

2

Cameron Davis

Washington

WR

1

Javon Tracy

Miami (OH)

WR

2

Steven Curtis

Illinois State

DE

2

A.J. Turner

Marshall

RB

2

Brady Denaburg

Syracuse

K

1

Confirmed interest

Despite already landing 10 players, P.J. Fleck had said that Minnesota could add as many as 15 players from the transfer portal this offseason. There are still five significant players who have either already visited or plan to visit the Gophers in the future.

Players

Former school

Position

Eligibility remaining

Alvin Ebosele

Baylor

LT

2 years

Malachi Coleman

Nebraska

WR

3 years

Kahlee Tafai

Washington

LT

3 years

Gabe Powers

Ohio State

LB

3 years

Jaden Williams

Wyoming

DL

2 years

Players who have entered the transfer portal

The Gophers have lost 11 total players to the transfer portal this offseason, but none bigger than projected starting offensive tackle Phillip Daniels.

Player

Position

Years Remaining

New School

Luther McCoy

DT

2

Jordan Nubin

RB

1

Sieh Bangura

RB

1

Ryan Algrim

LS

3

Craig McDonald

DB

1

Jordan Greenhow

DB

2

Hayden Schwartz

DE

3

Jack Hawkinson

DE

1

Zander Rockow

RB/ATH

3

Tyler Stolsky

LB

2

Phillip Daniels

OT

3

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Home/Gophers Football