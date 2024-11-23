Gophers' upset bid falls short against No. 4 Penn State
The Minnesota football team gave No. 4 Penn State all it could handle, but a few costly turnovers helped the Nittany Lions squeak by 26-25 Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Gophers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) came out of the gates like a team hungry for an upset. After forcing a Penn State three-and-out on the first drive of the game, they answered with a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that lasted 4:20. A 20-yard Marcus Major touchdown run gave them an early 7-0 lead.
Two drives later, Minnesota had a field goal to make it 10-0, but then Penn State fought back. Gophers cornerback Ethan Robinson had a blown assignment, which resulted in a 45-yard touchdown pass to Omari Evans. Max Brosmer threw his first interception in 207 pass attempts on the next drive, which set up a Penn State field goal and evened the game.
After going back and forth, it looked like both teams were comfortable with a tie heading into halftime, but a Gophers' blocked punt from Derik LeCaptain turned the game on its head.
Minnesota pulled out a double reverse pass to find Jameson Geers for a touchdown on the following play. Then Penn State (10-1, 7-1) answered with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in only 44 seconds, but the Gophers blocked the extra point, and Robinson returned it for two points, which gave them a 19-16 lead heading into the locker room.
Minnesota began the second half with a nine-play, 51-yard drive, and Dragan Kesich drilled a 42-yard field goal, which is his 10th consecutive make of the season. After back-to-back punts, Penn State responded with its most effective drive of the game and took its first lead, 23-22.
Right when it looked like the Gophers offense was driving down the field, Brosmer had trouble with an exchange on a run play, and Penn State recovered a fumble. Minnesota's defense held it to a field goal and set up a 26-22 game, and Kesich responded with his 11th straight made field goal the following drive to make it 26-25 with 5:48 to go.
The Gophers appeared as though they were going to get the ball back with just over four minutes to go after forcing the Nittany Lions into a fourth-and-1, but James Franklin dialed up a fake punt call with the direct snap going to tight end Luke Reynolds, who took off 32 yards down the field. The Nittany Lions were ultimately able to run out the clock.
The Gophers will have game remaining now in the regular season against arch-rival Wisconsin. That will take place on Black Friday in Madison, Wis., where they'll meet the 5-6 Badgers for an 11 a.m. kickoff.