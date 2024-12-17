Gophers wide receiver Kristen Hoskins officially enters the transfer portal
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kristen Hoskins is the latest Gophers player to enter the transfer portal. The former Alexandria, MN high school standout played in only three games in his three-year Minnesota career.
Standing at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Hoskins was a highly-regarded in-state prospect in the 2022 high school recruiting cycle. He was one of ten players in the state to be named a 2021 Minnesota Mr. Football finalist.
The Gophers tried to get him involved in special packages, but Hoskins recorded just two touches in his career. He's simply a bit undersized and he struggled to make his way up the depth chart in a talented positional room at wide receiver.
Hoskins now becomes the 12th player overall and the sixth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this cycle for the Gophers. With so much movement in and out and the hard cap roster limits set at 105, there might be a few more players to leave before the start of spring camp.
