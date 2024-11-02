No. 24 Illinois will be at full strength against Gophers on Saturday
The Gophers football team will face No. 24 Illinois at full strength on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Illini coach Bret Bielema said on X, formerly Twitter, that top wide receiver Pat Bryant and cornerbacks Kaleb Patterson and Torrie Cox Jr. will be “ready to go” for Saturday’s game against the U. All three were previously considered game-time decisions. Cornerback Terrance Brooks was also considered a game-time decision, but his status is unclear.
Nevertheless, it’s a big boost for the Illini to have the trio of Bryant, Patterson and Cox. Bryant is a dynamic receiver, leading the team in receiving yards (510) and touchdowns (seven) on 34 receptions. Containing Bryant will be a priority.
And having two of their key cornerbacks in the lineup certainly makes life tougher on Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer coming off his best game of the season. Patterson has 22 tackles, three passes defended and a fumble recovery this season, while Cox has 11 tackles, two interceptions and a pass defended.
The Gophers, who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, will look continue their momentum, and to beat Bielema for the first time, with the Illini essentially at full strength for the 11 a.m. kickoff.