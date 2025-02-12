Gophers WR Daniel Jackson invited to NFL scouting combine
Former Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson has been invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in a couple weeks, according to a pretty good source: his mother.
Combine invites have not been made official, but Jackson is expected to join at least four Minnesota teammates at the event: QB Max Brosmer, LT Aireontae Ersery, LB Cody Lindenberg, and EDGE Jah Joyner. While Ersery is a projected top-60 pick, the other four are possible late-round selections who will be looking to help their stock by impressing teams in Indy.
Jackson spent five seasons at Minnesota. Each year, he had more receptions and yards the previous year. He caught 75 passes for 863 yards last season, though his four touchdown receptions were down from the eight he posted in 2023.
Jackson's 208 receptions are third in program history, trailing only Eric Decker and Tyler Johnson. His 2,685 yards are fourth behind Tyler Johnson, Decker, and Ron Johnson.
An older receiver with no 900-yard college seasons or overwhelming physical traits, Jackson isn't a sure thing to get drafted at all, but there's no doubt that he flashed NFL-level skills during his Gophers career. He's a shifty route-runner who has the ability to make incredible catches, like this famous one in the 2023 opener against Nebraska or this ridiculous one-handed grab from last year's Michigan game. How he performs in the athletic testing events at the combine will be important for the Kansas City native's stock.
If Jackson hears his name called in April, he'd join Ron Johnson (2002), Decker (2010), Tyler Johnson (2020), and Rashod Bateman (2021) as the fifth Gophers wide receiver to get drafted this century.
