Rutgers' Greg Schiano calls Minnesota 'one of the hottest teams in America'
P.J. Fleck was a part of Greg Schiano's coaching staffs from 2010 to 2012, first at Rutgers and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two will face off as head coaches for just the second time ever when Minnesota travels to Rutgers this weekend.
There are a handful of connections between both programs. Current Scarlet Knights offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca called plays at Minnesota from 2017-19 and then again in 2022. Their defensive coordinator, Joe Harasymiak, was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Minnesota from 2020-21. It's clear that Schiano is a fan of Fleck's program.
"Now we get ready for what might be one of the hottest teams in America right now, winning four straight," Schiano said this week. "Really playing very complimentary football, when you watch how their offense, defense and special teams is performing. Great challenge, but I am excited about the opportunity. Good to be back home in our stadium."
The coaching staff changes go both ways, as current Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was the linebackers coach at Rutgers from 2022-23. Saturday will be his first time back in Piscataway since joining Minnesota's coaching staff.
"Corey is an excellent coach and knowing the personnel certainly helps him a little bit. Corey knows what he's doing and he's going to try and take away the things we do," Schiano said. "It's just going to be a matter of whose players play the best. That's going to be the key. We'll put them in position, he'll put them in position and then we gotta go be physical, we gotta be tough. That's how we play."
The connections go past the coaching staff, as Rutgers has three former Minnesota players on its roster: quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis and defensive back Michael 'Flip' Dixon. While this is only Fleck and Schiano's second head-to-head matchup, there is clearly an extreme level of familiarity between both programs.
The Gophers (6-2, 4-3 Big Ten) are currently six-point favorites for Saturday's nationally-televised game against the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4).