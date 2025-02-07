Hot board: 7 potential candidates to be Gophers' next running backs coach
According to multiple reports on Friday morning, Gophers running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke is likely off to the NFL to accept the same role with the New York Jets. Let's look at five potential names Minnesota could consider to replace McKissic-Luke as the program's RBs coach in 2025.
Eric Koehler, Minnesota TEs coach
P.J. Fleck has often opted to promote from within recently, and if they look to do the same with this position, current tight ends coach Eric Koehler would make the most sense. He was the co-offensive coordinator or sole OC for nine seasons at Miami (OH) from 2014-22. He also has one season of experience coaching running backs in 2008 at Division II powerhouse Grand Valley State.
The biggest reservation I would have with this move is that it would just open the tight ends coach position. That's largely why I could see Minnesota looking to hire outside the program for this role.
Donnell Kirkwood, Wyoming RBs coach
Kirkwood graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2013 after running for nearly 1,500 yards in a Gophers uniform. He began his coaching career at Southwest High School in Minneapolis from 2015-19, then he coached the running backs at Division II Northern State from 2020-21. He continued to coach running backs at Western Illinois in 2022, then North Dakota in 2023-24. He was recently hired to be Wyoming's running backs coach in 2025, but you'd imagine he'd be open to a return to Minnesota.
David Cobb, New Mexico State RBs coach
Cobb is the second of three former Gophers running backs to currently hold RB coach positions at the FBS level. After starring at Minnesota from 2011-14, he had a professional career until 2019. He then began as a scout for Titans in 2020 and then with the Panthers in 2022. Cobb joined Jerry Kill's staff at New Mexico State in 2023 as a scout, but after one season as RBs coach in 2024, he was promoted to Assistant Head Coach and General Manager (GM) this offseason.
Mohamed Ibrahim, Kent State RBs coach
Ibrahim will be among the most popular names among Gophers fans to replace McKissic-Luke. After spending the 2024 season as an assistant RBs coach with Minnesota, he accepted the head RBs coach position with his former position coach Kenni Burns at Kent State. At 26 years old with zero experience as a true position coach, I would be pleasantly surprised if Minnesota went in this direction.
Other: Mike Hart, Damiere Shaw, Lou Ayeni
Michigan's 2023 RBs coach Mike Hart was surprisingly not retained by Sherrone Moore on the 2024 staff and if he wants to return to coaching in 2025, he could be a 'home-run' option.
If Minnesota wants to take a page out of the Rutgers' playbook, they could hire Damiere Shaw, who developed Kyle Monangai into becoming one of the Big Ten's best running backs.
Broncos RBs coach Lou Ayeni was a star running back at local Woodbury High School before playing college ball at Northwestern. It's not often you see an NFL coach return to college, but he would be a big-time hire if Minnesota went in that direction.