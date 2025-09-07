All Gophers

How did former Gophers transfers perform at their new schools in Week 2?

Athan Kaliakmanis continues to find his groove at Rutgers, while Jacob Clark led Missouri State to its first win as an FBS program.

Tony Liebert

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Gophers quarterbacks shone once again in Week 2. Jacob Clark led Missouri State to its first win as an FBS program, Athan Kaliakmanis continues to find his groove at Rutgers, and Drew Viotto looks comfortable at the University of British Columbia. Let's break down all the top performances from Gophers' transfers across the country.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (Rutgers)

  • vs. Miami (OH)
  • 26/36, 259yds
  • 12 car, 18yds
  • 4 passing TDs

Through two games against Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponents, Kaliakmanis has now completed 74.6% of his passes for 511 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He is playing the best football of his entire college career.

Imagn Image
Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16), runs with the ball, Thursday, August 28, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phillip Daniels, OT (Ohio State)

  • vs. Grambling State
  • 32 snaps
  • 62.1 PFF grade

Daniels was Minnesota's most notable departure last offseason, and he seems entrenched as a starter at Ohio State.

Imagn Image
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) loses his helmet during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Clark, QB (Missouri State)

  • @ Marshall
  • 21/31, 359 yards
  • 3 passing TDs, 1 INT
  • 15car, 30 yards

Clark was in the same recruiting class as Dillon Gabriel, and he ranked higher as a high school prospect. He's still kicking it in college, leading Missouri State in its first season as an FBS program. He led the Bears to their first win of the season on the road against Marshall in Week 2.

USA Toda
Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark starts to throw a pass during the Bears' football practice on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at Plaster Stadium. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drew Viotto, QB (Univ. of British Columbia)

  • 16/28, 213 yards
  • 1 touchdown, 1 INT

Viotto was in the same high school recruiting class as Gophers' backup QB Max Shikenjanski. The former high school teammate of Darius Taylor has finally found his groove in Canada at the University of British Columbia.

Sieh Bangura, RB (Ohio)

  • vs. West Virginia
  • 64.9 PFF grade
  • 20 car, 66yds, 1 TD
  • 3 rec, 16yds

Ohio pulled off one of the best upsets of the week against West Virginia at home, and Bangura's performance was a big reason why. He has found some success back in Athens this season after one year with the Gophers.

Imagn Image
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats running back Sieh Bangura (5) celebrates with fans after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Notable DNPs

  • Zach Pyron, QB (South Alabama)
  • Jordan Nubin, RB (Kent State)
  • Tyler Williams, WR (USF)
  • Jaydon Wright, RB (Louisiana Monroe)
  • Gage Keys, DL (Kansas)
  • TJ McWilliams, WR (Louisville)

Other notable performances:

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

