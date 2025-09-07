How did former Gophers transfers perform at their new schools in Week 2?
Former Gophers quarterbacks shone once again in Week 2. Jacob Clark led Missouri State to its first win as an FBS program, Athan Kaliakmanis continues to find his groove at Rutgers, and Drew Viotto looks comfortable at the University of British Columbia. Let's break down all the top performances from Gophers' transfers across the country.
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (Rutgers)
- vs. Miami (OH)
- 26/36, 259yds
- 12 car, 18yds
- 4 passing TDs
Through two games against Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponents, Kaliakmanis has now completed 74.6% of his passes for 511 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He is playing the best football of his entire college career.
Phillip Daniels, OT (Ohio State)
- vs. Grambling State
- 32 snaps
- 62.1 PFF grade
Daniels was Minnesota's most notable departure last offseason, and he seems entrenched as a starter at Ohio State.
Jacob Clark, QB (Missouri State)
- @ Marshall
- 21/31, 359 yards
- 3 passing TDs, 1 INT
- 15car, 30 yards
Clark was in the same recruiting class as Dillon Gabriel, and he ranked higher as a high school prospect. He's still kicking it in college, leading Missouri State in its first season as an FBS program. He led the Bears to their first win of the season on the road against Marshall in Week 2.
Drew Viotto, QB (Univ. of British Columbia)
- 16/28, 213 yards
- 1 touchdown, 1 INT
Viotto was in the same high school recruiting class as Gophers' backup QB Max Shikenjanski. The former high school teammate of Darius Taylor has finally found his groove in Canada at the University of British Columbia.
Sieh Bangura, RB (Ohio)
- vs. West Virginia
- 64.9 PFF grade
- 20 car, 66yds, 1 TD
- 3 rec, 16yds
Ohio pulled off one of the best upsets of the week against West Virginia at home, and Bangura's performance was a big reason why. He has found some success back in Athens this season after one year with the Gophers.
Notable DNPs
- Zach Pyron, QB (South Alabama)
- Jordan Nubin, RB (Kent State)
- Tyler Williams, WR (USF)
- Jaydon Wright, RB (Louisiana Monroe)
- Gage Keys, DL (Kansas)
- TJ McWilliams, WR (Louisville)