How does Kentucky transfer Dylan Ray fit into Minnesota's 2025 offensive line?
Kentucky transfer Dylan Ray was one of three offensive linemen Minnesota added from the portal this winter. With multiple years of experience at various positions, he brings a unique skill set to the Gophers' offensive line in 2025.
Hailing from Noblesville, Indiana, Ray was a virtually unknown high school recruit in the class of 2021. Without any Division I offers, he opted to join West Virginia as a preferred walk-on (PWO). After redshirting his first season, he saw 32 snaps in 2022, all coming at right guard.
After two seasons in Morgantown, Ray transferred to Kentucky, where he made 10 starts in 2023 and played 621 total snaps. Nine of those starts came at left guard and one at right guard. He earned a 55.1 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He remained a key piece of Kentucky’s offensive line in 2024, logging 411 total snaps—mostly at left guard—and finishing with a 61.7 PFF grade.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Ray will now compete for a starting role with the Gophers in 2025. He is ranked as the 28th-best interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and 56th-best, according to On3.
Ashton Beers returns with 534 snaps of experience at right guard, making Ray the favorite to start at left guard. If there’s a surprise starter on the offensive line in 2025, it could be at left guard. Young returnees like Tony Nelson, Nathan Roy, and Brett Carroll are three players Minnesota values, and Ray could face competition from them for playing time.
Ray’s career trajectory closely resembles that of former Gophers transfer Karter Shaw, who had two years of production at Utah State before becoming a swing offensive lineman at Minnesota for three seasons. The most likely scenario is that Ray starts at left guard in 2025 while Minnesota develops its underclassmen—but he will have to earn his spot.
