Ice baths, massages and more: Darius Taylor has 'put in the work' for big season
Gophers star running back Dairus Taylor played in just six games in 2023 but finished with the third most rushing yards in the country by a freshman. After spending increased time in the weight room, and with a new-look offense, Taylor is ready for even more success this season.
"I knew that I put in the work for it. I understand that if I did my job, and relied on my offensive line and tight ends, we'd get the job done," Taylor said in a chat with On3's Andy Staples. "So, I could see it coming."
Coming off compiling 529 yards in three weeks against Eastern Michigan, North Carolina and Northwestern, Taylor missed the following two games before returning for a 59-yard performance against Iowa in Week 7 last year. He then missed the final five games of the regular season before returning for a 208-yard effort against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in his native Detroit.
Looking to cut out his time on the training room table this season, Taylor increased his focus on preparing his body for the rigors of the regular season. The sophomore running back told Staples he was in the weight room "three times" as much as he had previously spent.
"I've done a lot more with my diet and getting massages, outside of the team massages and investing in myself just a little bit more," continued Taylor. "I think it gives you a better chance of playing this violent game. It sets you up, if you want to go to the next level, it helps you keep some of that tread off of your tires."
Taylor said he spends about 2-3 hours a day taking ice baths and getting massages to help his body recover.
As for what his expectations are for a sophomore campaign, Taylor refused to put any numbers on it, saying, "I'm not really looking at any end goals, any end numbers or things like that."
"I'm kind of going day-by-day, going 1-0 every day," he said. "Just winning the day and getting better each day. I think that's the biggest thing for me right now."