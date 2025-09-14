All Gophers

Injury report: Darius Taylor officially ruled out for Gophers-Cal matchup

Minnesota will be without its star running back on Saturday night against the Golden Bears.

Tony Liebert

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) is looked at by training staff during the first quarter against the Northwestern State Demons at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Minnesota will officially be without star running back Darius Taylor, who was one of three players ruled out ahead of its Week 3 late-night clash at California.

Taylor left the Gophers' Week 2 game against Northwestern State with a leg injury. This is now the ninth game he has missed due to injury in his three-year college career. They will now lean on redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi and veteran transfers A.J. Turner and Cam Davis in the backfield.

Last week against Northwestern State, Ijeboi had seven carries for 51 yards to go along with two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. Turner had six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. Davis had two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 41 yards.

Starting defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding is also questionable for Saturday night's game after leaving the Northwestern State game with an injury. Drew Wilson and Purdue transfer DL Mo Omonode have been out for the first two games of the season.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Mike Gerald is off the injury report completely after missing the first two games of the season. He was battling with John Nestor and Jaylen Bowden for a starting role in preseason camp, but that might be Nestor's job for now.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

