Injury report: Darius Taylor officially ruled out for Gophers-Cal matchup
Minnesota will officially be without star running back Darius Taylor, who was one of three players ruled out ahead of its Week 3 late-night clash at California.
Taylor left the Gophers' Week 2 game against Northwestern State with a leg injury. This is now the ninth game he has missed due to injury in his three-year college career. They will now lean on redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi and veteran transfers A.J. Turner and Cam Davis in the backfield.
Last week against Northwestern State, Ijeboi had seven carries for 51 yards to go along with two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. Turner had six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. Davis had two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 41 yards.
Starting defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding is also questionable for Saturday night's game after leaving the Northwestern State game with an injury. Drew Wilson and Purdue transfer DL Mo Omonode have been out for the first two games of the season.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Mike Gerald is off the injury report completely after missing the first two games of the season. He was battling with John Nestor and Jaylen Bowden for a starting role in preseason camp, but that might be Nestor's job for now.