Colts Lose Rookie Cornerback to Season-Ending Knee Injury in First Preseason Game
Colts rookie cornerback Justin Walley suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Thursday night's preseason opener vs. the Ravens, coach Shane Steichen told reporters after the game.
This is unfortunate news for Walley and Indianapolis fans alike. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that Walley was on pace to earn a starting cornerback role for the Colts, and had been having an "excellent" training camp.
Indianapolis's backup right cornerback on their depth chart right now is Jaylon Jones, who is also out for the moment with a hamstring injury. Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and JuJu Brents are also injured at the moment. So, Walley's injury isn't what the Colts needed right now.
Indianapolis selected Walley in the third round of the NFL draft back in April. Walley played four college seasons at Minnesota.
Walley isn't the only rookie cornerback who suffered a season-ending injury during the Colts-Ravens game. Baltimore's Bilhal Kone tore a ligament in his knee during the game and was carted off the field. Both rookies had their first NFL seasons come to an end before they even officially began.