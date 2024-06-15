Jackson Kollock could be the Gophers' version of Josh Allen or Justin Herbert
Four-star, Laguna Beach, California quarterback Jackson Kollock was one of the highest profile recruits on campus for the Gophers' "Summer Splash" recruiting event last weekend. He has been committed to the program since March, but his official visit reaffirmed his decision.
Kollock verbally committed on March 28, and if he ultimately signs with the program later this year, he could become the second-highest-ranked quarterback recruit to pay for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 476 player in the entire country, trailing only Athan Kaliakmanis (No. 349) as the most prolific QB recruit to play for the program since 2017.
"He [P.J. Fleck] is a straight shooter, he's going to tell you what he wants and if you don't fit that, don't come here," Kollock said. "He was straight up with all of us which is something I personally love, I feel like I'm that way too, I'm not going to go around the edges and tell you what you want to hear, he's just like , this is how it is this is, what it's going to be and if it fits you, awesome, if not, we don't need you, he's a straight shooter and I absolutely love that about him."
Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Kollock has all of the traits you want from a quarterback prospect. Last season as a junior at Laguna Beach High School, he had a remarkable campaign. He completed 57.7% of his passes for 3,174 yards with 41 TDs and 5 INTs, adding 324 yards on the ground and 8 TDs. When asked about who he likes watching at the next level, he mentioned Aaron Rodgers but said that he has been compared more to Josh Allen or Justin Herbert.
"I'm a pro-style quarterback that can make plays when needed, so I'm going to stay there, I'm going to sit in the pocket, I'm going to sling it around, but when things break down I'm going to go get that first down or I'm going to go run someone over to get in that end zone," he said. "I'm a competitor, no matter what I am scoring."
He originally committed to Washington last fall on October 23, but when head coach Kalen DeBoer took most of his staff with him to Alabama, Kollock de-committed from the school on January 14.
"Minnesota is definitely very different than everyone else, a lot of these other schools, they'll tell you what you want to hear they'll , go around those corners which is something that I bought when
I committed to Washington," he said. They told me what I wanted to hear and then the staff ended up leaving."
P.J. Fleck floated with the idea of leaving for UCLA this offseason, but Kollock is confident that his future head coach is committed to the Gophers program and he will not be leaving anytime soon.
A quarterback is often the focus of any college program's recruiting class, and it seems like the Gophers have found someone excited to join the team. With a big senior season in California, Kollock could continue to rise up recruiting boards.
New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer will only have one season of eligibility with Minnesota, so looking ahead to 2025-26, the Gophers quarterback room will have plenty of youth, as Kollock could join Drake Lindsey and Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke as the only two scholarship options at the position.