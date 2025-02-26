Jah Joyner grateful for time with Gophers, looking to showcase athleticism at NFL Combine
Jah Joyner is looking to showcase his athleticism at the NFL Combine.
The Gophers defensive lineman, who's among six players from the program at the combine, believes he can showcase his special size and speed that NFL teams love in an edge rusher. At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Joyner has all the makings of an NFL edge rusher. One of his goals for the combine is to demonstrate his speed; he believes he can run a 4.5 40-yard dash.
At a press conference at the combine Wednesday, Joyner said he watches Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key as players he can model his game after; Key in particular as Joyner pointed out the two share a similar body type and motor. Joyner is ranked as the No. 168 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus (PFF), which would project him as a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick in April. He's already met with several teams.
Joyner had 32 total tackles, batted down seven passes and recorded 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 2024.
Joyner is particularly grateful for being part of a large Gophers contingent at the combine. The six players — quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and cornerback Justin Walley are the others — are the most Gophers players in program history to participate in a combine.
“It’s definitely an honor just to be with them," Joyner said at his press conference. "It just shows you the development from Minnesota throughout the years, and obviously this class of 2020 was a great class for us and just glad to be here.”
Joyner said his experience at Minnesota was formative.
“It shaped me in a lot of ways, out of ball and on the field as well. And I think the biggest thing is just growing as a player and growing as a person, and coach (P.J.) Fleck and his staff did a great job with me and all the players there, not only just on the field but off the field as well," Joyner said.