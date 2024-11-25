Jalen Logan-Redding announces plans to return to Gophers for sixth season
The Gophers had their annual senior day Saturday against Penn State and veteran defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding was notably not involved. On Monday, he announced his plans to return to Minnesota for a sixth season.
"Yeah, I'll be back next year," Logan-Redding said Monday. "Of course, me being a fifth-year senior, that option for me to go the next level was there. Of course, for anybody, you still have to see how the season plays out."
Hailing from Columbia, Missouri, Logan-Redding signed with Minnesota out of Rock Bridge High School in the class of 2020. He held other top offers from Notre Dame, Texas and Nebraska. He quickly made an impact for the Gophers.
He used his redshirt as a true freshman, but still played 24 snaps in 2020. After playing 30 snaps in 2021, his role exploded as a redshirt sophomore in 2022, where he played 462 snaps and started 12 of 13 games for the Gophers. He's played more than 1,500 snaps in a Minnesota uniform as a three-year starter. He will now use his extra season of eligibility in 2025, which was granted due to the shortened 2020 COVID season.
"Of course, I asked coach DeBo (Winston DeLattiboudere III) and [head coach P.J. Fleck] and see what they thought, got their opinions on it. Was thinking back throughout the season and seeing how it was playing out for me and what the signs were and what I thought the best was gonna be for me," he said. "Coming back next year is definitely gonna be the best for me. Being able to maximize all of my opportunities and exhaust eligibility."
This season was his third as a full-time starter and he's been one of the most versatile defensive linemen on the team. 80.6% of his snaps have come along the interior of the defensive line, but he also can play along the edge.
At Monday's press conference, it sounded like he talked to fellow defensive linemen Deven Eastern and Anthony Smith about returning to the Gophers.
"Just continuing to think about the amazing amount of things that we could do as a D-line and the amount of impact that we can have on us as a team," he said.
Ultimately, if the last three years have taught us anything, roster construction is always fluid in the major college football world. But it looks like Logan-Redding is a lock to be a big piece on Minnesota's defensive line next season.