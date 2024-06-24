Jaxon Howard: The Gophers do things 'the right way'
Former Robbinsdale Cooper High School standout Jaxon Howard made headlines this offseason when he transferred from SEC powerhouse LSU back home to the Gophers.
Howard hosted a "welcome home" event last weekend at Arizona Taco Company in New Hope, MN. Through his representation, Team IFA, fans were invited to a meet and greet, giving people a chance to hear about his transition back home with the Gophers.
"It's been amazing, it was a transition for me, but at the same time, I believe that everybody at the University of Minnesota knows how to do things the right way," he told KSTPs' Kyra Schwarz at the event.
After joining the program in the spring transfer window he mentioned how Minnesota used a different approach to integrating him into the program, noting how helpful the process has been. The Gophers' head strength and conditioning coach Dan Nichol has been with the program since head coach P.J. Fleck arrived in 2017 and Howard made sure to identity him as a big key to his return home.
"Workouts have been amazing. I want to do a big shoutout to coach Dan Nichol," Howard said. "Although he's a strength coach, he's also somebody you can call a life coach. He's somebody that really cares who you are, not just development-wise on the football field, but also off the field."
Minnesota was active in the spring transfer portal window, adding other players like Georgia wide receiver Tyler Williams, Virginia Tech quarterback Dylan Wittke, UTEP offensive tackle Aluma Nkele and Michigan State running back Jaren Mangham. Howard has been impressed with how the program welcomed the whole group of players.
"I did come in with a group of other transfers, amazing guys as well. [Nichol] had us come into his office a couple of times during the week, just to check in on you, how you are as a person, how things are going, how you're acclimating," Howard explained. "A transition like that is going to be tough, and they've been amazing with that, and same thing with the coaches, they've been amazing and very welcoming with open arms."
Coming out of high school, Howard was one of the highest-ranked recruits from the state of Minnesota in the last 10+ years. He strongly considered the Gophers at that time before ultimately heading to Baton Rouge. He only played 30 snaps in his two years with the program, but now he gets a chance to find a bigger role with the Maroon & Gold in 2024 and beyond.