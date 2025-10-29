Joe Rossi returns to Minnesota with a struggling Michigan State defense
Joe Rossi was Minnesota's defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023. He called plays for a top-10 scoring defense in 2021 and 2022. This Saturday will be his first time on the Huntington Bank Stadium sidelines since he left his post for the same position at Michigan State after the 2023 campaign.
His move from Minnesota to East Lansing, Michigan, to be a part of former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's first staff at Michigan State came with a substantial raise at the time. Smith was asked about Rossi's return to Minnesota at his weekly press conference on Monday.
"I think it probably goes both ways, right. Familiar with, call it, both Universities. I do think there's a mutual respect between the two of them," Michigan State head coach Smith said.
"I think Joe did a lot of good things there at Minnesota. We're excited about Joe being here. I know Joe deeply respects the place, Coach Fleck, and how they go about it. So, I think it's probably a two-way street, and you know, the background of knowing each side."
Rossi's defenses haven't exactly been dominant with the Spartans. His final defense with the Gophers took a steep drop off in 2023, allowing 26.7 points per game, which ranked 70th-best in the country. Michigan State allowed 26.1 points per game in 2024, which ranked 77th. They've allowed 32.5 points per game this season, which ranks 119th at the FBS level.
"They play exceptionally hard. Coach Rossi did a tremendous amount for this program and the University of Minnesota, and I have a lot of respect for him and what he has done, and he has an incredible family," P.J. Fleck said. "When you watch our defense, it looks like our defense. The way they play, how hard they play... He does a really good job at the simple things."
The Spartans have allowed at least 31 points in all five of their Big Ten games so far this season, all of which have resulted in losses. Minnesota has reached 31 points only one time this season, which game against Rutgers in Week 5.
The Gophers' offense has a great opportunity to get back on track this week against a defensive scheme that they should be familiar with. Saturday's game will be a matchup between Minnesota's 14th-best Big Ten scoring offense and Michigan State's defense, which ranks as the worst in the conference.