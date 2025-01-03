Justin Walley, Aireontae Ersery highlight six Gophers starters out for Duke's Mayo Bowl
The Gophers have had a multitude of players declare for the NFL Draft in recent weeks, but a handful did not officially announce whether or not they will play in the bowl game. The official number is six starters who will be out for Friday's game against Virginia Tech.
Aireontae Ersery and Jah Joyner were expected to miss the game, as they have already accepted invites to the 2025 Senior Bowl, but cornerback Justin Walley, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and left guard Tyler Cooper are also all out as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Backup running back Marcus Major and defensive back Darius Green are also two potential contributors who will miss the game.
Across P.J. Fleck's perfect 5-0 bowl record with the Gophers, he has found great success giving younger players opportunities to audition for the next season in these situations. Down three starters on the offensive line with Phillip Daniels off to Ohio State, Minnesota will have an opportunity to see what some of their young offensive linemen like Nathan Roy and Tony Nelson have to offer.
Two other positions that I will be watching are running back and cornerback. Without Major, Jordan Nubin and Sieh Bangura, Minnesota should lean heavily on Darius Taylor, but true freshman Fame Ijeboi could get an opportunity as the change-of-pace back. With Walley on the bench, young corners like Rhyland Kelly and Mike Gerald could also see increased roles.
Lastly, linebackers Maverick Baranowski, Devon Williams, Mason Carrier and Joey Gerlach now have an opportunity to show the Gophers' staff whether or not they should look to add another linebacker from the portal to replace Lindenberg's production.
