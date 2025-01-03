Justin Walley, Aireontae Ersery highlight six Gophers starters out for Duke's Mayo Bowl

BREAKING: The #Gophers will officially be down 6 starters for tonight's @DukesMayoBowl



LT Aireontae Ersery

WR Daniel Jackson

CB Justin Walley

LB Cody Lindenberg

DE Jah Joyner

LG Tyler Cooper



Expect to see a lot of young players get some opportunities all over the field.