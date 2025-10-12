Koi Perich delivered when Gophers football needed it most
After Drake Lindsey led the Gophers on a 14-play, 70-yard scoring drive to tie Saturday's game against Purdue, they still needed one more big play. Koi Perich delivered that moment on the very first defensive play on the ensuing drive.
Perich had five interceptions as a true freshman last season, and countless more big plays. His pick against USC sealed the deal for a ranked win, but Saturday night was his first time finding the endzone. It was the biggest highlight in a game filled with plays that Minnesota will want to forget.
Lindsey revealed after the game that he usually tells Perich every week that he's going to get a pick-six. The Esko, Minnesota native is electric every time the ball touches his hands, and he finally broke the seal with the first touchdown of his college career.
He was reserved after Saturday night's win when asked about the play. "Just go make a play," he responded when asked what went through his mind in the moment.
Perich's sophomore season hasn't gone the way many people thought it would up to this point. A potential two-way role has been shut down with zero offensive snaps in three straight games, and his defensive production has taken a step back.
"When you have a perception of a player in your head, you expect that person to be that way all the time. We live in that world... we live in a comic book world at times, where good always wins out," P.J. Fleck said after the game. "We're looking for that play to be made, and that superhero to come in there. I think everybody expects that from young people all the time, and when we don't have that, it's disappointing."
It wasn't just the interception for Perich. His 76.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade was his highest of the season by a wide margin. His highest grade against a power conference opponent was 61.7 against Rutgers. Saturday's performance was his best since last year's game against Penn State, according to the system.
"Koi, more than anybody, was disappointed after Cal, but he made the biggest step of his career after that football game, when he could've taken the biggest step backwards, and I am really, really proud of him," Fleck continued. "You just knew, somebody, at some moment, some way, somehow was going to make a play.
"Koi was Koi. It's the best way I can describe it was Koi. When you have a great player, there's going to be some really good times, there's going to be some tough times. But it's about the response, and Koi did that as good as anybody."
When a true freshman is named first-team All-Big Ten, expectations are naturally going to be high heading into his sophomore year. Saturday night seemed like a potential turning point for Perich's season, and he showed up when Minnesota needed him most.