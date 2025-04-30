Koi Perich named preseason All-American
Superstar Gophers Koi Perich was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-American team as a safety on Wednesday.
Perich broke onto the scene early as a true freshman, recording 46 total tackles and five interceptions. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, and he was a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Finalist. He earned an 88.9 defensive grade according to PFF.
There are high expectations heading into his sophomore season, and PFF views him as one of the top two safeties in the entire country. Perich and Ohio State's Caleb Downs are the only two players at the position to make the list.
"The Golden Gophers lost one of college football’s best safeties in Tyler Nubin and immediately found another in Perich. The true freshman’s five interceptions this past season trailed only Xavier Watts among FBS safeties, while his 88.9 PFF grade was seventh," they wrote. "He was also one of only seven safeties in America who earned 80-plus grades both in coverage and in run defense."
This is likely the first of many preseason accolades for Perich as we inch closer to the 2025 season. The interesting part in his equation will be what his offensive role looks like. P.J. Fleck and the staff hinted at the possibility this spring with a split jersey, but could he be college football's next Travis Hunter?
Perich, Downs and Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant were the only three Big Ten players recognized on the defensive side of the ball. Perich proved himself to be one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten last season, but he'll have an opportunity to prove himself as one of the best defensive players in all of college football this season.