All Gophers

Koi Perich sells BTN host on Esko, Minnesota: 'We've got one stoplight'

Perich reiterated how proud he is to rep Esko at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

Tony Liebert

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota safety Koi Perich speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota safety Koi Perich speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Star Gophers sophomore Koi Perich was one of four players to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days this year in Las Vegas. He has always been proud to represent Esko, Minnesota and he reiterated that on Wednesday.

He was asked by Big Ten Network studio host Dave Revsine, what he should do if he was visiting the Northern Minnesota town of just over 2,000 people, and Perich gave a very blunt answer.

“Not much... We’ve got one stop light. Go stop at the school... We’ve got a field," he responded. "We've got TequilaTown now, is what I think it's called, it's our shop... It's a Mexican place, I've never been there, it's newer."

Related: P.J. Fleck reveals new details about offensive role for Koi Perich

Esko High School had a graduating class of 104 students when Perich earned his diploma in 2024. He has since put the small town on the map, as one of brightest young athletes in the Big Ten, regardless of sport.

"I think you should take pride in wherever you're from, no matter what you do," Perich continued. "I love Minnesota and Esko is a big part of my life."

Perich expected to have an expanded offensive role this season at wide receiver and wildcat quarterback alongside his duties at safety along with punt returner and kick returner. He established himself as a Minnesota household name in 2024, he now has an opportunity to establish himself as a national household name in 2025, as he continues to represent Esko.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football