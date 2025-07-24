Koi Perich sells BTN host on Esko, Minnesota: 'We've got one stoplight'
Star Gophers sophomore Koi Perich was one of four players to represent the program at Big Ten Media Days this year in Las Vegas. He has always been proud to represent Esko, Minnesota and he reiterated that on Wednesday.
He was asked by Big Ten Network studio host Dave Revsine, what he should do if he was visiting the Northern Minnesota town of just over 2,000 people, and Perich gave a very blunt answer.
“Not much... We’ve got one stop light. Go stop at the school... We’ve got a field," he responded. "We've got TequilaTown now, is what I think it's called, it's our shop... It's a Mexican place, I've never been there, it's newer."
Esko High School had a graduating class of 104 students when Perich earned his diploma in 2024. He has since put the small town on the map, as one of brightest young athletes in the Big Ten, regardless of sport.
"I think you should take pride in wherever you're from, no matter what you do," Perich continued. "I love Minnesota and Esko is a big part of my life."
Perich expected to have an expanded offensive role this season at wide receiver and wildcat quarterback alongside his duties at safety along with punt returner and kick returner. He established himself as a Minnesota household name in 2024, he now has an opportunity to establish himself as a national household name in 2025, as he continues to represent Esko.