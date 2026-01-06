Gophers land blue-chip Auburn wide receiver in the transfer portal

The Gophers received their biggest transfer portal commitment of this year's cycle on Monday night from former Auburn wide receiver Perry Thompson.

"Gopher nation let’s ride," he posted on X.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer wide receiver Perry Thompson (@fhsperryt1) has committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he was a 4⭐️ top-40 recruit in the 2024 HS class. Had 22 catches for 280 yards in 2 seasons at Auburn. Massive pickup for Minnesota.… pic.twitter.com/eRaeqkYLJc — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 6, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Thompson was a highly-touted high school recruit in the 2024 cycle. Hailing from Foley, Alabama, he was a consensus four-star prospect, and the 247Sports Composite rated him as the 44th-best player in the entire country. He chose to stay home and play for Auburn over notable top offers from Alabama, Miami (FL), Georgia and numerous other top programs.

Thompson immediately saw the field as a true freshman in 2024, logging 100 total snaps. He reeled in five catches for 126 yards and one touchdown. His role grew to 404 total snaps in 2025, and his production grew to 17 catches for 154 yards. He'll have two more years of eligibility remaining at his new program.

Thompson fits a similar mold to other Gophers transfer portal wide receivers such as Dylan Wright, Tyler Williams and Malachi Coleman, who were all former four-star high school prospects, who struggled to meet expectations at their first stops. Thompson is currently rated as the 102nd-best player in the transfer portal and the No. 24 wide receiver, according to 247Sports. He will look to buck that trend and play up to his potential with Minnesota.

The Gophers lost five wide receivers to the transfer portal so far this offseason, with Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Quentin Redding and Legend Lyons all leaving the program. Leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington is also out of eligibility, so the wide receiver room will look different in 2026.

Promosing underclassmen Jalen Smith is back for another season alongside Javon Tracy, and Thompson now makes an interesting three-headed monster. If Minnesota wants Drake Lindsey to take a big step in his development in 2026, it will need better production from the receiver position. Thompson is certainly the type of big swing they needed to make in the transfer portal this offseason. He's now the sixth player to announce their commitment to the Gophers since the transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2.

