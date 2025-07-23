P.J. Fleck reveals new details about offensive role for Koi Perich
We know that Koi Perich will play offense, defense and special teams for the Gophers in 2025, but what will it look like? P.J. Fleck revealed some more details about his potential role at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.
"When we talked about that earlier in the winter, people were like, 'Yeah, it's probably gimmicky, just a bunch of screens, handoffs and reverses.' We're doing a lot of things with him since January," Fleck said. "We said, if you're going to do this, we're going to do this. You're going to be a wide receiver, you're going to be a wildcard quarterback, as well as safety. It's not just going to be something you do in your spare time."
This is the first time that we've heard Fleck mention wide receiver and wildcat quarterback as potential positions for Perich on the offensive side of the ball.
Related: P.J. Fleck has 'delusional' playoff hopes for Gophers: 'We can get there'
As a senior at Esko High School, he compiled 61 Carries for 708 Yards and 16 touchdowns, with only six receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, it seemed like running backs could be his offsensive position, but Fleck made it sound like wide receiver could be where he helps out.
"He has worked tremendously hard. Not just on the required work that we're making him do, but the unrequired to make himself a really good pass catcher and a really good receiver," Fleck continued. "That doesn't mean we don't have really good weapons on the outside. I think we do.
The question then become, how many offensive snaps will he be playing? Minnesota went out and added Javon Tracy, Logan Loya and Malachi Coleman from the transfer portal. Le'Meke Brockington returns, and there's only so many touches to go around.
"I think we have a lot of not maybe as well known talent on the outside. We have really good tight ends, maybe the most athletic offensive line we've had, we're deep at running back," Fleck said. "That supporting cast has to help Drake have a really good year, and Koi can help that wide receiver unit really make plays on the outside, which is going to be really fun to watch."
We know Minnesota will lean on Darius Taylor in the running game to some capacity, and they added explosive Marshall transfer A.J. Turner to the backfield. There is certainly not a lack of weapons, so it will be interesting to see how often Perich gets into the mix offensively.