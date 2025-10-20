All Gophers

Latest bowl projections have Minnesota going where they haven't gone in two decades

Minnesota dramatically improved its bowl game outlook after last week's upset win over Nebraska.

Tony Liebert

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers are only one win away from officially claiming bowl eligibility after last week's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska. The win puts them at 3-1 in the Big Ten and 5-2 overall, so let's see where the experts think they could go bowling this winter.

Gophers bowl game projections

Imagn Image
Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; General view prior to the start of the Music City Bowl between the Missouri Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Minnesota currently sits in a seven-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings. The Music City Bowl is viewed as a top four desitnation for Big Ten teams that don't go to the College Football Playoff, and it's a game that the Gophers haven't played in since 2005. CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford isn't buying the Gophers win streak, and he still projects them to play in Detroit, which is viewed as the worst bowl game for Big Ten teams.

Big Ten outlook

Two of Minnesota's three Big Ten wins have come against Rutgers and Purdue, which remain winless in the conference, so you have to take the 3-1 start with a grain of salt. But it's hard to win in conference play no matter who you're lined up against. The Gophers are one of seven teams at 3-1 in conference play, and they have plenty of opportunities to continue climbing the later.

Picture via: ESPN
Big Ten standings after Week 8

UCLA's three-game win streak is getting all of the headlines, but Northwestern might be the biggest surprise in the conference so far. At 3-1 in Big Ten play and 5-2 overall, the Wildcats have proven they will not be a tough out this season. Indiana and Ohio State are heavy favorites to play in the championship game, but the third spot is still firmly up for grabs.

Liebert's post-Week 8 Big Ten power rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Oregon
  4. Illinois
  5. USC
  6. Michigan
  7. Minnesota
  8. Iowa
  9. Northwestern
  10. UCLA
  11. Washington
  12. Nebraska
  13. Maryland
  14. Penn State
  15. Rutgers
  16. Purdue
  17. Michigan State
  18. Wisconsin

Overall outlook

The Gophers' Week 3 loss at Cal continues to stick out like a sore thumb, but this team has another huge opportunity on Saturday in Iowa City. Their win against Nebraska sets them up for some potentially huge matchups down the stretch of the season. It's important never to count your chickens before they hatch, but a win this week against the Hawkeyes could make things very interesting.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

