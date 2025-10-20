Latest bowl projections have Minnesota going where they haven't gone in two decades
The Gophers are only one win away from officially claiming bowl eligibility after last week's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska. The win puts them at 3-1 in the Big Ten and 5-2 overall, so let's see where the experts think they could go bowling this winter.
Gophers bowl game projections
- On3 (Brett McMurphy): Music City Bowl vs. LSU
- ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Rate Bowl vs. TCU
- ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Music City Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Athlon (Steve Lassan): Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee
- CBSSports: GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Ohio
Minnesota currently sits in a seven-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings. The Music City Bowl is viewed as a top four desitnation for Big Ten teams that don't go to the College Football Playoff, and it's a game that the Gophers haven't played in since 2005. CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford isn't buying the Gophers win streak, and he still projects them to play in Detroit, which is viewed as the worst bowl game for Big Ten teams.
Big Ten outlook
Two of Minnesota's three Big Ten wins have come against Rutgers and Purdue, which remain winless in the conference, so you have to take the 3-1 start with a grain of salt. But it's hard to win in conference play no matter who you're lined up against. The Gophers are one of seven teams at 3-1 in conference play, and they have plenty of opportunities to continue climbing the later.
UCLA's three-game win streak is getting all of the headlines, but Northwestern might be the biggest surprise in the conference so far. At 3-1 in Big Ten play and 5-2 overall, the Wildcats have proven they will not be a tough out this season. Indiana and Ohio State are heavy favorites to play in the championship game, but the third spot is still firmly up for grabs.
Liebert's post-Week 8 Big Ten power rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Illinois
- USC
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- Northwestern
- UCLA
- Washington
- Nebraska
- Maryland
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- Purdue
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
Overall outlook
The Gophers' Week 3 loss at Cal continues to stick out like a sore thumb, but this team has another huge opportunity on Saturday in Iowa City. Their win against Nebraska sets them up for some potentially huge matchups down the stretch of the season. It's important never to count your chickens before they hatch, but a win this week against the Hawkeyes could make things very interesting.