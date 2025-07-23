Main takeaways from P.J. Fleck's press conference at Big Ten Media Days
P.J. Fleck was the first coach to speak to the media as part of the Big Ten's annual Media Days on Wednesday. He had a lot to say, but there were a few things that stood out.
Delusional playoff hopes
The most fascinating quote was Fleck saying he fully belives Minnesota can get to the College Football Playoff this season, but they have to be delusional enough. He has historically taken things on a week-by-week basis, but this showed me how confident he is in his team this season.
"Viva Las Vegas"
Many people have been questioning why this year's Big Ten Media Days event is in Las Vegas, but Fleck seemed to be all-aboard the hype train. He highlighted how the location helps Minnesota build stronger relationships with its donors, and he also highlighted some steakhouse dinners.
One word to describe this team: Multipliers
Fleck always has some new sayings and mantras for his team every season and he had plenty on Wednesday. The first was he said the 2025 Gophers are multipliers.
"One word to describe this team in 2025: We're multipliers... This is a very, very talented football team, but they're multipliers... they legitimately want other people to be succesful, and they make sure those people are sucessful," Fleck said. Groups just add... this team has done an unbelievable job of ampifying the talent we have around each other and multiplying those talents."
Confirms Koi Perich's offensive role
One of the biggest storylines heading into 2025 is what Koi Perich's offensive role will look like with the Gophers. Fleck confirmed once again that he will play offense, defense and special teams this season, but we still don't know how much time he spends at those positions.
"He's going to play offense, defense and special teams. That's very clear and everybody understands that," he said.