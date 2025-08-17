Max Brosmer continues to make preseason statement with Vikings
Former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has become an adopted son of Minnesota football fans. He continues to make the most of his NFL opportunity as he fights for a roster spot with the Vikings this preseason.
Brosmer joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent (UDFA). After the team acquired Sam Howell via a draft week trade, it was always going to be a battle for him to earn a roster spot with J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien also on the roster. Through two preseason games, it's hard to argue that Brosmer doesn't deserve a place on the 53-man roster.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
He was the fourth QB to enter the team's first preseason game against the Texans, but he was the only one to throw a touchdown. His day finished 5-8 with 47 yards through the air. Minnesota didn't play McCarthy in Saturday's game against New England, so Brosmer had a huge opportunity to make a statement.
The Gophers' former QB1 played the entire second half. He went 15-27 for 156 yards and one interception. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 66.2 grade for his 39-snap performance. In a day that saw Howell go 1-5 for only 13 yards and one interception, Brosmer looked like Minnesota's best quarterback.
"Max Brosmer is not waiting to see if the WR is open. He is throwing some of these balls before the WR breaks. He has command of the offense," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Saturday's broadcast.
The Vikings invested a fifth-round pick in the trade to acquire Howell, so it would be naive to think they'd completely give up on him after one bad performance. The backup quarterback competition is a whole different discussion, but it's hard to argue that Brosmer hasn't outperformed Rypien through two games to earn the QB3 spot.
Brosmer is 20-35 (57.1%) for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Rypien is 8-15 (53.3%) for 89 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions through two preseason games. Practice and joint scrimmages obviously play a big role in terms of evaluating a player, but Brosmer is roughly five years younger than Rypien, so it may behoove Minnesota to lean towards its UDFA diamond-in-the-rough.
It's pretty rare for a UDFA to earn a true backup QB spot as a rookie, but Brosmer looks like a player who could have a long NFL career ahead of himself.