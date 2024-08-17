Max Brosmer gives Minnesota 'the type of QB the program has missed' since 2019
As we near the kickoff of the 2024-25 college football season, Gophers fans are slowly learning more about new quarterback Max Brosmer. On a national scale, the New Hampshire transfer is still a major unknown, but that might work to his advantage.
When last year's starter Athan Kaliakmanis opted to enter the transfer portal and look for a new home, Minnesota was immediately in the market for a more experienced option under center. In a story from The Athletic highlighting college football's breakout stars at the quarterback position, Brosmer was one of 10 players mentioned and one of two "wild card" players.
"The Gophers have the best Power 4 receiver few people know about in Daniel Jackson and a quality running back in Darius Taylor," Scott Dochterman wrote. "Brosmer provides Minnesota with the type of quarterback the program has missed on since Tanner Morgan led the Gophers to 11 wins in 2019."
The article goes on to mention his impressive credentials: leading the FCS in passing yards (3,464), passing yards per game (313.6) and total offense (325 yards per game) last season at UNH.
This season, Brosmer will look to become the first Minnesota quarterback to total more than 2,100 passing yards in a season since Morgan had more than 3,200 in 2019. The equation to generate a revamped aerial attack will need to include much more than a better talent under center; the Gophers coaching staff will need to trust their new leader to lead their offense to explosive plays this season.
If the combination of Brosmer, co-offensive coordinators Greg Harbaugh Jr. and Matt Simon, plus the wide receiver unit led by Jackson all click, their new quarterback certainly has the talent to establish himself as one of the better options in the conference. He is truly a wild card as Minnesota continues to look to regain that 2019 magic.