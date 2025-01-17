Max Brosmer has huge opportunity at Shrine Bowl alongside Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl QBs from the West coached by Payton McCollum (@CoachPMcCollum) from the @Titans!



💫 @ShedeurSanders, @CUBuffsFootball

💫 @maxtbro, @GopherFootball

💫 @qbcook12, @MizzouFootball#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/wAwMX3FDHO