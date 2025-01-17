Max Brosmer has huge opportunity at Shrine Bowl alongside Shedeur Sanders
The Gophers will have three players represented in a couple weeks at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which is a major event in the pre-draft process. Notably, quarterback Max Brosmer will have a huge opportunity in front of NFL scouts alongside top prospect Shedeur Sanders.
It was announced on Friday that the West team will include Brosmer, Sanders and Missouri QB Brady Cook. They'll be coached by Tennessee Titans assistant quarterbacks coach Payton McCollum.
The Titans hold the first pick of the NFL Draft, and many experts think they could look at drafting their quarterback of the future. Sanders seems to be firmly in the mix alongside Miami's Cam Ward. Brosmer is not anywhere near first-round discussion, but with Sanders competing at the event, there will be more people paying attention to this year's Shrine Bowl than ever before, giving Minnesota's QB1 a great opportunity in front of a bunch of scouts and executives.
The Gophers haven't had a quarterback selected in the NFL draft since Craig Curry was the 207th overall pick in the eighth round 52 years ago. They've seen only three quarterbacks get drafted in modern NFL history.
Many draft experts view Brosmer as a borderline top-10 player at the quarterback position in this class. With positions 6-10 very much debatable, a good performance at the Shrine Bowl at the end of the month could go a long way for his overall outlook as a prospect. On paper, Brosmer seems to have a solid chance to be a Day 3 pick this year and snap the Gophers' streak.
Much like the Senior Bowl, there will be practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl that will take place the week leading up to the game on Thursday, Jan. 30. Brosmer will be joined by two Gophers teammates: cornerback Justin Walley and guard Tyler Cooper. There's still a long way to go until the NFL Draft begins on April 24, but this event will be a huge opportunity for all three Minnesota players.
