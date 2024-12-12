Gophers' Max Brosmer accepts invite to play in East-West Shrine Bowl
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the organization announced on Thursday.
The Shrine Bowl is one of several showcase events for NFL draft prospects coming out of college. Brosmer had previously accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, but this one is a step up in prestige. The Shrine Bowl is generally viewed as the second-best college All-Star game behind the Senior Bowl.
Brosmer will join Gophers teammates Justin Walley and Tyler Cooper at the Shrine Bowl, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on January 30. Notably, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders — a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick next April — will be there as well, which will mean lots of eyes on the quarterbacks. Indiana's Kurtis Rourke will also be in that group.
After spending five years at FCS New Hampshire and putting up huge numbers in 2022 and '23, Brosmer transferred to Minnesota for his final year of college eligibility. He at least lived up to expectations as the Gophers' starter — if not exceeded them. Brosmer threw for 2,617 yards with 22 total touchdowns and 5 interceptions, leading Minnesota to a 7-5 record.
He also got better as the year went along. After throwing for 6 TDs and 4 INTs in the first six games of the season, Brosmer had 11 passing TDs and 1 INT in the final six. That was highlighted by a 320-yard, 4-TD gem against Maryland. He was a top-25 quarterback in the country in terms of PFF passing grade this season.
If Brosmer plays well at the Shrine Bowl, he could make his case to be a late-round draft pick. Even if he goes undrafted, he'll almost certainly get some sort of opportunity in the NFL next season. He doesn't have flashy traits, but he has the size and arm talent to potentially carve out a career as a second or third-string option at the next level.
