Max Brosmer, Quinn Carroll confirm plans to play in Gophers' bowl game
Nowadays, you never know who's going to play in a team's bowl game. Gophers' sixth-year seniors Max Brosmer and Quinn Carroll both confirmed on Monday that they will be suiting up one final time for Minnesota, wherever the team ends up playing.
The Gophers still have one final regular season game against Wisconsin, but they've already reached bowl eligibility with six wins. The bowl game that Minnesota plays in will be officially announced on Dec. 8.
"Yeah definitely, I am definitely playing. I think it's, number one, a very cool experience, especially as someone coming from the FCS or a smaller division. Having the ability to play in a bowl game," Brosmer said Monday. "It's another opportunity for us to play as a team. One more game with your team. It's a compilation of what you worked on all season, to play one more game together."
"I am playing, 100%," Carroll answered when asked about his plans. "I think it's something — a bit of a standard. In my opinion, I want to set a standard. That's kind of been my goal, ever since I have came here, to be the leader, to be the standard all the time. I don't want it to be a standard that we don't play in the bowl game if we have NFL aspirations."
Carroll mentioned how it's become common for NFL prospects to opt out of bowl games to prepare for the draft, and while he and Brosmer aren't blue-chip prospects, they both have an opportunity to play professional football.
Brosmer began his college career at New Hampshire and Carroll began his at Notre Dame. They both blossomed into two of the biggest leaders on Minnesota's entire roster. A season of missed opportunities might lead to the Gophers getting invited to a weaker bowl game than they hoped, but they will have two of their most important players in that game.