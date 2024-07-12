Max Brosmer says Gophers will boast 'very meticulous offense that scores points'
Minnesota Gophers football held its annual media day on Thursday and it was new quarterback Max Brosmer's first time to speak to the media since the spring. He reiterated a focus on becoming closer with his new teammates, but he said that fans can expect points this fall.
Minnesota added Brosmer from the transfer portal in December after a four-year career at New Hampshire. In 2023 he led the FCS with 3,459 passing yards along with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Since beginning to work with the team last December ahead of the Quicklane Bowl, Brosmer has put an emphasis on becoming as close with teammates off the field as on it. Notably, he brought more than 10 of his offensive teammates to his home state of Georgia in June. They went to an Atlanta Braves game and worked out as a team.
"We got three days of training and that's a little bit of the piece, but the biggest piece was to come together as a unit," Brosmer said. "I spend most of my time with my guys... that's on our time because we like being around each other. I think we all hold each other to a really high standard and ultimately that makes us want to be around each other because we want to become our best."
Despite being part of the program for just over seven months, Brosmer realizes how important it is for him to be a major voice for the team. With 11 other transfer portal additions and 17 incoming freshmen, Brosmer is far from the only player new to the program. In fact, 2024 will be the first full season in Minnesota for about 33% of all scholarship players on the roster.
"A lot of it when you come in you think, 'How can I become the best leader I can be?' A lot of the time for the quarterback position, it's about how much work you're putting in on your own time, with your own team," Brosmer said. "There's a dynamic of trying to make sure you're hitting every position level with the same amount of energy you can."
If any part of Minnesota's roster went through a makeover more than others it would be the offense. Brosmer is joined by two other new faces in the QB room, two transfer wide receivers and three transfer running backs. The Roswell, Georgia native is confident that the work they've put in will turn into a successful offense this season.
"I am just excited to take it one play at a time, I think that's kind of my game, it's meticulous and doing my best to keep my offense on track and stay on schedule," Brosmer said. "I play with my team, I don't play for myself. I make sure that our offense is successful because I put my work in, but we ultimately put our work in together as a unit collectively and you're going to see that on the field. A very meticulous offense that scores points."
The Gophers are set to host North Carolina in Week 1 on Aug. 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium.