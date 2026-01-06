Miami jumps Gophers as first to offer Cretin-Derham Hall standout defender

Junior Cretin-Derham Hall edge defender Clarence "C.J." Johnson Jr. is one of the fastest-rising high school recruits in Minnesota, and he revealed his first Division-I offer on Monday from Miami (FL).

"Honored to receive an offer from The University of Miami. Thank you to the coaching staff for the opportunity," he posted on X on Monday.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Johnson is rapidly becoming one of the top in-state recruits in the 2027 cycle. He was at the University of Minnesota for a team camp last summer, and he went on gameday visits to Indiana, Iowa State and North Dakota State. The Hurricanes are the first school to pull the trigger and offer him a scholarship.

The Gophers already have an in-state commitment from the consensus No. 1 player in the state, Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane. Other notable in-state recruits in the class include Blake Betton and Nehemiah Ombati from Shakopee, along with Joseph Hamer from Lakeville South. When it's all said and done, Johnson will likely be among the top players in the state.

The first scholarship offer is often the most important one. Johnson's recruitment will be one of the most interesting to follow in Minnesota in the upcoming 2027 recruiting cycle.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis