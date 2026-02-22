Gophers Turn Up Heat in Recruitment of Former Star’s Brother

Justin Walley's younger brother Jordan was offered a scholarship from the Gophers on Jan. 30, and he announced his plans on Sunday to come to Minnesota for an official visit from May 29 to May 31 later this year.

"Excited to come up to [Minnesota] for an official visit!!!! #RTB," he posted on X.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Walley is classified as an athlete (ATH) on most recruiting services, but Minnesota is recruiting him as a cornerback. He played quarterback for D'Iberville High School as a junior, compiling 1,368 passing yards, 776 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns. He added 31 total tackles and one interception on defense.

Walley is currently unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, but his offer list makes it seem like he will be viewed as one of the top player from Mississippi in the class of 2027. He holds other top offers from Ole Miss, Missouri and Kasnas State.

The other Walley brother, Jaden, played his entire college career at Mississippi State from 2019 to 2023. He played wide receiver and totaled 146 receptions for 1.743 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have notably not yet offered Jordan a scholarship.

Walley is now the ninth 2027 recruit to announce his plans to take an official visit to Minnesota during its annual summer splash weekend in late May. The Gophers currently have three players verbally committed to their class, and Walley is one of their top targets to join.

Other confirmed 2027 official visits