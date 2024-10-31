Minnesota-Illinois score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The Golden Gophers are traveling to Champaign, Illinois this weekend to take on the No. 24 Fighting Illini. Minnesota will look to defeat head coach Bret Bielema for the first team after nine consecutive losses against his Wisconsin and Illinois teams. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Gophers are now 5-3, and a win on Saturday could make them bowl eligible for the fourth straight season.
Here are our staff's score predictions.
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 31, Illinois 14
After picking up their third straight Big Ten win, everything seems to be clicking at the right time for the Gophers. Illinois will enter this game banged up, with the statuses of leading receiver Pat Bryant and three contributors at cornerback up in the air. Illinois has been solid all season, but I think Minnesota is catching them at the right time and will get the Bret Bielema monkey off its back and pick up a dominant road win.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 27, Illinois 23
Illinois is a strong team and they're well-coached, led by the guy (Bielema) who owns Minnesota. I'll go as far as to say the Fighting Illini are probably the best team the Gophers will have played this season, but they'll be without their No. 1 running back and their star wide receiver, Pat Bryant, is a true game-time decision as he recovers from a concussion. My gut says Illinois wins by a hair but I'm feeling feisty so I'll take the Gophers in an upset.
Nolan O'Hara: Minnesota 24, Illinois 21
Saturday’s game at No. 24 Illinois could be the game that defines the season for the Gophers. Minnesota, currently 5-3 and winners of three straight, would have a good chance at an eight-win season and a 6-3 record in conference play if it can come out with a victory Saturday. That wouldn’t be insignificant in the first year of the expanded Big Ten. It won’t be an easy feat on Saturday against an Illini team that has a standout quarterback in Luke Altmyer, who’s not prone to making mistakes, and a playmaking receiver in Pat Bryant, not to mention a solid defense.
But one of the U’s strengths is also its secondary, which features veteran corners Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson and a rising star in freshman safety Koi Perich, who seems to come up with a game-changing play each week, no matter the circumstances. Max Brosmer is coming off his best game of the year for the U, and it just feels like the Gophers are figuring things out on both sides of the ball. Minnesota has never beaten a Bret Bielema-led team, but there’s a first time for everything, and on Saturday, P.J. Fleck and the Gophers get the better of Bielema in Champaign.
Will Ragatz: Illinois 27, Minnesota 23
It’s tempting to think Minnesota has turned the corner after three straight victories, especially considering how well Max Brosmer played against Maryland. But Illinois is ranked for a reason and will be tough to beat in Champaign. Luke Altmyer has two big-time receivers at his disposal and is looking to bounce back after a rough game against Oregon. Defensively, Gabe Jacas and Xavier Scott are playmakers for the Illini. The Gophers might unfortunately be due to drop a game this week.