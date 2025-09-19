Minnesota’s Jim Fahnhorst, part of 49ers’ Super Bowl brother duo, dies at 66
Minnesota football great Jim Fahnhorst died Wednesday at 66 years old. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
Fahhorst, who won three Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1985, 1989 and 1990, starred for the Gophers at linebacker from 1978 to 1981. He was named First Team All-Big Ten at linebacker in 1981, when he totaled 126 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
"Our entire team sends its condolences to the entire Fahnhorst family during this time," the Gophers said after learning of his death.
He was drafted in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Vikings. But instead of playing for his hometown team, he elected to start a career in the USFL. He played for the Chicago Blitz in 1983 and the Arizona Wranglers in 1984 before signing with the 49ers ahead of the 1984 season.
Jim wasn't the only Fahnhorst to star at the University of Minnesota and later win a Super Bowl with the 49ers. His brother Keith, who is seven years older, was a tight end for the Gophers from 1971 to 1973, won Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1982 and 1985.
Keith Fahnhorst was drafted by San Francisco with the 35th overall pick in 1974. He played 14 years as an offensive lineman with the 49ers and was named First Team All-Pro in 1983 and 1985.
The Fahnhorst brothers grew up in St. Cloud and attended St. Cloud Technical High School. Keith died in 2018 at the age of 66.