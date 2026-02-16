This D2 Transfer Could be the Key to Minnesota's Secondary in 2026

Minnesota revamped its secondary this offseason with four additions from the transfer portal. Southwest Minnesota State's Parker Knutson could be the key to unlocking their full potential in 2026. Here's why.

Journey to Minnesota

Knutson is a native of Sartell, Minnesota. He was under-recruited as a high school prospect with the Sabers, so he opted to go the Division II route and play for Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall. After taking a redshirt year in 2023, he quickly proved himself as a playmaker in 2024 with 39 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

He established himself as one of the best defensive backs at the D2 level in 2025 with the nation's best eight interceptions in the regular season. He added 39 total tackles and one sack. He opted to enter the transfer portal after the season, and 247Sports ranked him as the 803rd-best player in the portal and 87th-best cornerback. He chose the Gophers over top offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Colorado State.

Fit with the Gophers

Knutson is listed as a defensive back on Minnesota's team website, a cornerback on 247Sports, and On3 has him listed as a safety. His versatility is what will be key for the Gophers' secondary in 2026.

Michigan State transfer Aydan West is the favorite to replace Za'Quan Bryan as Minnesota's second starting outside cornerback alongside John Nestor, and Lehigh's Mekhai Smith could assume Koi Perich's role at safety. The Gophers still need to replace more than 750 snaps from Jai'Onte McMillan and Darius Green running out of eligibility. That's where Knutson comes into play.

Green was Minnesota's primary slot cornerback in 2025, and McMillan provided depth at multiple secondary positions. Returning veteran Aidan Gousby has the potential to line up all over the field, but I think Knutson could be the perfect player to replace McMillan and Green's production.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, he's a bit smaller than Smith, which makes me think his perfect role with the Gophers could be in the slot. He has the ball skills to be a serious playmaker at the position. Minnesota has numerous secondary players with diverse skill sets. Knutson could be the player who unlocks their true potential in 2026.

