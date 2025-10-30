Minnesota-Michigan State score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The Gophers have a great opportunity to get back on track this week, as they welcome Michigan State to Huntington Bank Stadium. The Spartans are 0-5 in Big Ten play, but will Minnesota be able to forget last week's shellacking in Iowa City?
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 31, Michigan State 10
The Gophers have routinely bounced back under P.J. Fleck following a loss like we saw against the Hawkeyes. Smith and the Spartans look like a team that could be checked out, and this is a game Minnesota needs to find a way to win.
I have not seen anything from Michigan State that would make me believe they can go on the road and win a Big Ten game against Minnesota. The Gophers have at least shown proof of concept with a recent win over No. 25 Nebraska, so I am expecting an improved effort and a comfortable win on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 30, Michigan State 16
If the Gophers can't run wild on Michigan State, they can't run wild on any opponent. The Spartans have allowed 200+ rushing yards three times during their five-game losing streak, and USC and Michigan nearly pushed the total to 300 yards. Even if Darius Taylor doesn't play, this should be a breakout game for Fame Ijeboi. Even if Minnesota doesn't explode on the ground, Sparty is also vulnerable in the air, so it's a great get-right game for Drake Lindsey after his three-interception game at Iowa last week.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 34, Michigan State 24
The Gophers have been an entirely different team at home and on the road this season. At Huntington Bank Stadium, they’re a promising-looking group capable of putting up points in bunches and convincingly beating a ranked Nebraska team. On the road, they’re an utter mess that’s been outscored 110-20 in three games. Fortunately for Minnesota fans, P.J. Fleck’s team is back in Minneapolis this weekend to take on a Michigan State team that hasn’t won a game since mid-September and has the worst scoring defense in the Big Ten. This is a perfect bounce-back spot for the Gophers, although a win won’t exactly tell us much about who they really are.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 28, Michigan State 20
The Gophers need a bounce-back performance in a massive way this weekend after forgetting to show up in Iowa. Drake Lindsey isn't facing a top 10 passing defense for the first time in a couple of weeks. I expect we'll see a much better version of the young QB than the guy who threw three picks last week. However, this Gophers offense hasn't been impressive at all this season, and this could be a bit of a trap game against a Spartans team that is still looking for its first conference win. Michigan State has had its obvious struggles, but they have put up points; its defense just hasn't been able to stop anybody this season. This is going to be closer than it needs to be, but Minnesota narrowly avoids a season-defining upset loss in this one.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 5-3
- Will: 7-1
- Jonathan: 4-4
- Tony: 6-2