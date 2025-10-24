Minnesota-Iowa score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The Gophers have started Big Ten play 3-1, and they face another big test in Week 9 against Iowa. They're looking for their second straight win at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 1979 and 1981. Oddsmakers favor the Hawkeyes to take care of business, but can Minnesota pull off another upset?
Tony Liebert: Iowa 17, Minnesota 13
Gophers fans are well aware that this game will likely come down to just a few plays. Latest betting odds surprisingly view Iowa as more than seven-point favorites, but I am expecting a closely contested matchup for 60 minutes.
It's no surprise that this game will be won within the trenches. Minnesota made substantial improvements last week against Nebraska, and it might need to make another jump in order to knock off the Hawkeyes. Iowa's rushing attack ranks 43rd-best in FBS with 184.0 yards per game. If the Gophers are able to force Gronowski to throw the football and maybe intercept one of his passes, they'll have a chance to win this game.
Ultimately, Iowa has a better offensive and defensive line in this matchup, which makes it hard to predict that Minnesota goes on the road and wins Floyd of Rosedale.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 20, Iowa 16
If the Gophers can contain Mark Gronowski on the ground, there's very little to think he'll be able to lead Iowa to victory with his arm. I'm just not sold on these Hawkeyes. Kamari Moulton is a nice running back, but he's not Kaleb Johnson. Minnesota is fully capable of holding Iowa under 20 points. Iowa is also capable of shutting down an offense, so the key will once again be Drake Lindsey taking care of the ball and moving the sticks on the inevitable 3rd-and-longs that will arise. I think it'll be ugly, but the Gophers' offense will do just a little bit more than Iowa to escape Kinnick with a huge win.
Will Ragatz: Iowa 23, Minnesota 13
If the Gophers win this one, I would be very impressed. This team is 0-2 on the road and now headed into one of the tougher environments in the Big Ten at Kinnick Stadium. Before 2023, Minnesota had lost ten straight games in Iowa City. P.J. Fleck’s team has a chance at pulling the upset, but Drake Lindsey will have to be outstanding against an excellent defense. I struggle to see the Gophers getting it done.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 13, Iowa 12
Look, it's an Iowa game, it's going to be disgusting football. A young Gophers QB going into Iowa, against a top pass defense, screams a bit of a down performance coming off a physical, thumping of Nebraska. Though, I could see Minnesota dialing into that same physicality this week and pulling off a win. Iowa is allergic to offense, especially the passing game, which they rank as one of the worst passing offenses in the entire nation. I'm taking a narrow Gophers win, and they bring Floyd back to Minnesota.
Here are last game's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Joe: 5-2
- Will: 6-1
- Jonathan: 4-3
- Tony: 5-2