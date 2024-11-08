Minnesota-Rutgers score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
Minnesota travels to Rutgers this week for an intriguing clash between familiar foes. Former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is now starting for the Scarlet Knights and former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is calling plays.
A win would extend Minnesota's streak to five, but they simply cannot overlook Rutgers even though they are favored on the road. Let's get into our staff predictions.
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 24, Rutgers 20
On paper, Minnesota has advantages all over the field against Rutgers. Max Brosmer has proven to be a major upgrade at quarterback and the Gophers' offense has been humming during their four-game winning streak. I think Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will give Minnesota all it can handle, but one or two big plays from the Gophers' plethora of playmakers will be the difference.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 44, Rutgers 10
Nothing about this game is complicated. Rutgers has been outscored 133-66 during a streak of four straight losses. What's more embarrassing is that the Scarlet Knights have lost to a decent Nebraska team, a wildly inconsistent Wisconsin team, a bad UCLA team and a disappointing USC team. If you're worse than all four of those teams, you're pretty darn bad. But that's what life is like with a passing game that leaves so much to be desired, and the Gophers know all too well what life with Athan Kaliakmanis is like. The former Gophers QB is going to have a rough day against one of the best pass defenses in the country. I can see a pick-six or two for Minnesota in a blowout win.
Nolan O'Hara: Minnesota 33, Rutgers 23
The Gophers are in for an intriguing matchup when they travel to Rutgers on Saturday, taking on their former quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis. Kaliakmanis is outperforming his numbers from a season ago and has thrown for 1,650 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 54% of his passes. But over the U's four-game win streak, the defense has recorded seven interceptions. Four of Kaliakmanis’ five picks have come during the Scarlet Knights’ four-game losing streak. Both trends continue as the Gophers get the better of their former quarterback and win their fifth in a row.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 30, Rutgers 17
Seeking their fifth consecutive win this weekend, the Gophers are rolling right now. Max Brosmer’s confidence and comfort at this level has clearly grown over the course of this season, and it helps to have players like Darius Taylor and Daniel Jackson to feed the ball to. Meanwhile, Rutgers has fallen apart, losing four straight after a 4-0 start. Ex-Gopher Athan Kaliakmanis, who has just three passing touchdowns and four interceptions over the last six games, could be in for a tough day against Minnesota’s stout defense. I don’t expect these two teams to snap their respective streaks on Saturday.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 30, Rutgers 10
The Gophers are on a four-game win streak. Rutgers are on a four-game losing streak. This has typical Minnesota sports loss written all over it, especially when you add the 'ex-QB looking for revenge' angle to it all. Despite all that, I've done the thing and started believing in this Gophers team (kiss of death). Max Brosmer lights up Rutgers and the Gophers D makes Kaliakmanis' day absolute hell.