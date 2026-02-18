Minnesota to Host Spring Football Game For the First Time Since 2021

For the first time since 2021, the Minnesota Gophers football team will host a spring game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 25. And, yes, the plan is to open the stadium to the public for free.

The start time, what time gates open, parking, and broadcast info will be released at a later date, the University said in the announcement.

The Gophers last hosted a public spring game in 2021, which had attendance limitations due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The program stopped hosting public spring games following the 2021 season due to a mix of poor weather and, reportedly, for fear of losing players to the transfer portal following the game.

The NCAA cut down the transfer portal windows from two to one this year, and Minnesota welcomed in 19 transfers during the January portal opening.

Gophers fans are encouraged to bring personalized oars and diapers to the game. The customized oars will be hung in the tunnels of Huntington Bank Stadium "as a way to connect the community and state with Gopher football," the university said in a press release.

As for the diapers, they can be dropped off outside the stadium at the Tribal Nations Plaza. They will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, where they'll be distributed to community members in need.